Donors day and Feast of St Francis of Assisi at St Anne’s Friary, Bejai

Mangaluru: “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Cor 9:7) with grateful hearts the Capuchin friars of the Karnataka Province remembered all the donors, sponsors, benefactors, well-wishers and friends and prayed for them. All the benefactors and donors were invited for a thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration which was held at St Anne’s Friary, Mangalore, on Sunday 3rd October 2021. Rev Fr Alwyn Dias, the Provincial Minister presided over the celebration and Fr. Richard Quadras broke the Word of God.

In his homily, he said, as St Francis of Assisi gave everything to the poor and served Christ so you also generously help us. The sacrifice that you make by contributing your support helps the formation of the Capuchin seminarians and they are able to proclaim Christ to the world near and far. Fr Elvin Lopes, the Provincial Secretary and the Capuchin fathers of St Anne’s fraternity joined the celebration.

At the end of the Eucharistic celebration Rev Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, the Guardian of the fraternity said, “St Francis married Lady Poverty and we the Capuchin friars are doing the same. With the support and help of the benefactors and donors, we are able to preach the Word of God and carry out charitable works. Rev Fr Alwyn Dias, the Provincial thanked all the benefactors for their generosity and explained to them the mission of the Karnataka Province. Today the Capuchins from Karnataka Province are working in several dioceses of Karnataka, Bhopal and in the North-Eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Assam. Besides the friars are also outside the country, such as Sri Lanka, Uganda, Italy, Turkey, USA, Guam, Japan, Middle East and other places”.

He further said that every Capuchin remembers you in their daily prayers and during the celebration of the Eucharist. He also called upon the friends of the Capuchins to promote vocations to the Order.

Fr Fredrick Rodrigues spoke on his latest Konkani storybook titled “Swagat thuka Bala” and said that through the sale of this book he is able to assist the poor children towards their studies and also to help those who are seeking medical assistance.

A sumptuous meal was arranged for all the benefactors immediately after the Holy Mass, which added joy to the Donors day celebration.

By Fr Stephen Belman Capuchin

