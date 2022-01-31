‘Don’t Enter the College Campus Wearing Hijab’ – MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “If the girl students are not ready to come to the classroom without the Hijab, then there is no need to enter the College campus from tomorrow”, said MLA Raghupathi Bhat who is also the president of the College development committee.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat was speaking after attending the parent’s, students, teachers and management committee meeting on Monday, January 31.

Addressing the mediapersons Raghupathi Bhat said, “We are not ready to compromise with the dress code at this moment. It is decided by the PU department and college committee to allow only the students coming wearing the uniform into the college. We have informed all the parents and the students about the decision. From tomorrow onwards, the students who were protesting for Hijab should come to the classroom as per college rules. If they are not ready to follow the college rules then they should not enter the college campus as well”.

MLA Bhat further said, “From tomorrow, entry to all the organisations and media to the college campus in regard to the Hijab matter is banned. The board exams are nearing and the college has received complaints from the parents of other students that students coming to the college are troubled by this incident. We have informed the police department to ban entry to any organisations on the college campus”.

MLA Bhat also said, “Those who want to submit a memorandum should meet the DC, they will not be allowed into the college campus. We don’t want anyone to create any confusion from February 1. Only those students who are ready to follow the college rules should come to the college”.