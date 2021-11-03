Spread the love



















‘Don’t Exceed Limits, Exercise Moderately to Keep You Fit’- Dr B V Manjunath of A J Hospital

Mangaluru: Ever since a young Bollywood actor Siddharth Shukla died of heart attack due extensive workouts, and recently the similar way Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar also died of heart attack, there have been reports and articles in print and electronic media as to how youngsters are dying due to extensive exercises/workouts. Is your workout killing you? What really happens to your body when you exercise too much? Physical exercise is known to help boost mood and energy and keep heart disease at bay. But overexertion can be quite dangerous and sometimes fatal. And that’s what we saw in the above two mentioned actors.

Dr B V Manjunath, the Chief Interventional Cardiologist at A J Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru during an interaction with journos at Mangaluru Press Club said that Moderation in exercise, according to one’s age, and eating nutritious food are more than enough to oneself fit and healthy. On stage he was also joined by two fitness trainers, namely Mohit Malli and Vikas Malli of a popular Gym in Mangaluru. Dr Manjunath said, “High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and muscle building exercise are required only for certain people, like celebrities. Not everyone should follow in their footsteps. Yes, exercise is needed for everyone”.

“But it also depends on how you exercise. However, don’t do it excessively or for muscle building. And very important, don’t take way too many supplements. Always exercise according to your age.He also said, It is really sad to see youngsters dying of heart attacks due to extensive workouts. Now with the recent death of these two young actors, people are already in fear, and many are rushing to hospitals/clinics to see cardiologists, with a bunch of queries. There is no need to go for check ups when you reach 40 in order to prevent heart related diseases, but one should take care and follow on how to prevent heart-related diseases” added Dr Manjunath.

He further said “It should be noted that if close family members had heart related illnesses, then there are chances of siblings getting heart related problems. Hence, there is a need for non-incisive treatment to check the body or symptoms. In non-incisive treatment, we get a lot of information such as symptoms or need of further treatment. If required, then one can go for incisive treatment. But there is no need to go for CT scans unnecessarily. Only if required, where it is really necessary, go for it. Regarding doing exercises, do it as per your limits and age, don’t do it extensively. I am also a member of a Gym, and I workout under moderation and to the limits”.

” However, to exercise Gym is not the only option and solution, there are other modes of exercise. compulsory. Walking keeps you fit, and at least 8000 to 10,000 walking steps will help you remain healthy, especially from getting diabetes. Cycling and swimming are also good exercises. Remember to keep away from hi-intensity workouts since you are not sure how your body can handle it. Take precautions, like eating good diet food and maintaining health. Apart from your heart, even other body organs should be taken care of,” added Dr Manjunath.

That was a very informative talk by Dr B V Manjunath, which helped the journos during the meet to gain more information. and in a similar way to our readers through this report. Apart from the informative points we received from Dr Manjunath, certain health publications have also highlighted how one can remain fit and healthy by preventive measures and not exercising over their limits, like the following details-

Are you pushing yourself too hard in the gym? These symptoms and habits may signal it’s time to dial it back.No pain, no gain – right? Sweating it out in the gym and pumping the biggest weights you can manage might seem like the path to fitness. But, wait! Do you know, as per relevant sources – your workout could be doing your body more harm than good if you are performing the exercises in the wrong way or pushing yourself too hard? Well, yes. You heard it right. Workout can help you stay fit, lose extra pounds, and remain in shape, but overexertion can be quite dangerous and sometimes fatal.

Curious to know what really happens to your body when you exercise too much? Exercise is supposed to be good for you, ‘YES’, it is actually good for you but exercising too much or running too fast on the treadmill can have some serious consequences on your body and brain. Over-exerting yourself could actually undo the results you worked hard to get, and worse, could damage your heart and arteries, lead to serious injuries, and can also make you addicted. Depending on the intensity of your workout, you could be losing as much as one to two-to-three quarts of water for every hour you exercise. This also depends on the type of workout you are doing and the amount of time you are spending at the gym.

When you workout, you sweat – this is a very normal thing that you all already know. Similarly when you workout more than what is required, actually you sweat more which also takes out the water and electrolytes from your body. Nonetheless to mention, as per experts you need to have more water when you are working out. To keep your body hydrated, drink plenty of water both before and during your exercise, and end your workout early if you start experiencing symptoms like dizziness, vomiting, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps.

It is also learnt that when you workout, your body releases more amount of hormones, this change in the hormonal secretion pattern is not always good. And, your sleep patterns become disrupted because of these hormonal changes. Your body is extremely sensitive and it requires proper management. Rest is an important part for the body to function properly, maintain a good and healthy sleeping habit to make sure you are fit not just from outside but also from inside. If you’ve been exercising more than you should, chances are, you’re tired, probably mentally and physically.

Yes, you read it right – exercising too much can cause heart problems. One of the best ways to have a healthy heart is to exercise regularly. So it can be surprising to you all to know that exercising too much can actually work in the reverse. You must be wondering HOW? – Exercising too much can lead to staring in your heart and your heart is nothing but a muscle and when it gets strained it weakens, which can lead to heart failure. Exercising too much doesn’t affect only your muscles. It can affect your kidneys, too. This condition is also known as Rhabdomyolysis. So, what is it? Rhabdomyolysis occurs when the breakdown of muscle fibers releases content directly into the bloodstream creating overall toxicity that causes a sensation of over-exhaustion, fatigue, and possible kidney damage.

Now, that you know what are the health complications of working out more than what is required by your body, it is also very important to understand that you shouldn’t just give up on exercising since exercise plays a very important role in keeping your body healthy and safe from diseases. The only key is to get the right amount. So, feel free to go forth and run. Just not all the time.

