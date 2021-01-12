Spread the love



















Don’t feed migratory birds: Announcements in Varanasi

Varanasi: The district administration in Varanasi has banned feeding of migratory birds in the Ganga river and along the Ghats.

Public announcements are being made on the Ghats, asking people not to feed the birds in view of the bird flu scare.

Migratory birds arrive in large numbers in Varanasi during the winter season and tourists go on boats and feed these birds.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Vijay Pratap Singh said that these migratory birds stay in Varanasi for almost four months and are a major tourist attraction.

“In view of the bird flu scare, we are asking humans to stay away from birds. Public announcements to this effect are being made and the river police is also warning boat riders. The boatmen have also been adequately informed of the danger,” he said.