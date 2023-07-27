Don’t Give Communal Colour to the Washroom Video Recording Case – Khushboo Sundar

Udupi: Khushboo Sundar, a member of the National Commission for Women, held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and the District Superintendent of Police regarding the case of recording the video on a mobile phone in the toilet of a private college in Udupi.

After the meeting, Khushboo addressed the media and said, “We are not here to safeguard a woman of any particular community. Please do not give any communal colour to this case. We need to find out the reason why this case has become viral. Many facts need to be investigated and additional evidence collected.

“Tomorrow I have to visit the college and talk to the management to know more about this incident. Many fake videos are circulating about this incident and the videos that are circulating are not related to this incident. No video evidence is available to the police and no video was found on the student’s mobile phone. The concerned mobile phones in this case are now with the police and nothing has been found”, said Khushboo.

The police have already collected the data from three mobiles which will be sent to the forensic science laboratory. If any evidence is found by the forensic science laboratory, then, we can get clarity about the incident and the video. If there is no suitable evidence, a charge sheet cannot be filed. Without any evidence, a case cannot be registered, she said.

At present, we can say that those students are only accused. Three female students involved in this case have been suspended. WhatsApp messages are circulating that there is a terror link to this case. Don’t think for now that there is a bigger theory or a bigger story behind the incident. We cannot speculate.

Women’s Commission and police are doing their duty. Young minds are involved in the case. The case should be investigated properly. No conclusion should be reached before the investigation. Women’s Commission is not an organization to protest. Women’s Commission has not come to give any communal colour in this case. It is an organization for the protection of women. We will investigate without any political pressure or communal influence. So far, we have no evidence available, no photos or videos available. After the Laboratory report is available, we will get clarity on this incident, she said.

Replying over the late registration of the case, Khushuboo said that the college management board held a press conference yesterday. As no complaint was received, the police did not file any complaint and the victim has written that she did not want to give any complaint. During the press conference, the administration had informed about the video, and after that, the police registered a suo-moto case.

When asked how can the police register a case without any clue, Khushboo said, “It is easy to stand back and blame the police. The police have started an investigation we should give a free hand to the police. If there is any delay in the investigation of the case, action will be taken by the Women’s Commission. At present, we have not decided to file a suo-moto case. After collecting the evidence, we will inform you about the decision”.

