Don’t Jump, You’re on Camera! CCTV Cameras Installed on Nethravati Bridge Post Fence Work

Mangaluru: After the completion of the fencing work on all sides of the Nethravati Bridge, now the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has installed four CCTV cameras on the two parallel bridges built across the Nethravati on the National Highway 66. On a second thought, why even spend money on these CCTV cameras, after the bridge has been totally fenced thereby preventing people from jumping off the bridge? Oh well, spending taxpayers money on unwanted projects is a routine of our administration and civic departments.



With few people ending their lives by jumping from the bridge, the MUDA a few months ago started fencing the bridge and had completed the work recently. According to Akbar Pasha, the Assistant Executive Engineer with MUDA, each of the CCTV cameras has a range of 500 metres. The CCTV cameras have been installed in a way to catch the movement on each of the two 1 Km bridges. These CCTV cameras are connected to the police wireless control system at Kankanady Police station. The MUDA has spent Rs 5 lakh for the CCTV installation”.

The service was launched on Wednesday by MLA Vedavyas Kamath along with MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar. It is learnt that the City police has informed MUDA since the police department has no extra funds for maintenance of these CCTV systems, and has asked the authority to bear the cost. But many citizens are not happy with such a large amount of money being spent on fencing and now on CCTV cameras. Many say that people who want to end their lives out of depression or frustration, can find different ways to commit suicide. How this fencing or CCTV cameras could prevent people committing suicides is a million dollars question.

Seetharam, a resident living very close to the Nethravati Bridge speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Instead of spending all the BIG money on this project of fencing and installing cameras on the bridge, wish our leaders whom we voted into power helped a few families who face danger to their lives when the river overflows during monsoon. Our leaders are only worried about people who wish to die, but they don’t care for people who want to live. Why people only have to jump from the bridge, I will show the concerned authorities there are many options here, where anyone can come down beside the side of the bridge and jump into the water and end their lives. I only wish these representatives think of us also, like they thought of others”.

A college student commented, “I won’t say much, but this is one of the stupidest ways of wasting poeples’ money by the leaders on projects which don’t serve the entire community. Nothing Less Nothing More, hope our elected leaders think twice before they take up any projects, whether they serve the purpose or not?”