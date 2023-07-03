Don’t know who will emerge as Ajit Pawar in Karnataka, says Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Reacting to the development in Maharashtra politics, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he doesn’t know who will emerge as Ajit Pawar in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, “after yesterday’s shocking development about Ajit Pawar’s decision, I am fearing who is going to emerge as the next Ajit Pawar from Karnataka.”

Sources said that Kumaraswamy was hinting at deputy chief minister and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar.

The Shivakumar camp’s unhappiness at their leader missing the post of chief minister is an open secret in the state.

Shivakumar’s camp maintains that there is a power sharing formula between the leaders and both will have a 2.5-year term as CM.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is vehemently claiming that their leader will be the full term Chief Minister.

The statements in this regard had sparked a war of words between Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh, who is the younger brother of Shivakumar.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa had stated that CM Siddaramaiah will be the full term CM.

BJP had taken this opportunity to attack the Congress party.

BJP MP from Mysuru Pratap Simha had challenged the CM Siddaramaiah to proclaim that he will be the CM for five years.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal commenting on Shivakumar’s visit to former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence stated that Shivakumar is sending a signal to the Congress high command that if he is not made CM, he knows whom to approach.

Shivakumar while participating in a function maintained that it is not necessary in politics that those who toil and struggle get top posts.

“Those who toil are different and those who enjoy the seat of power are different,” Shivakumar had stated while speaking about former CM Kengal Hanumantaiah, who got the Vidhana Soudha built under his rule. Kengal Hanumantaiah had to resign in a changed political scenario then.

Shivakumar when asked about this had stated that the government is taking off smoothly and the focus is on delivering all five guarantees.

Sources close to him state that Shivakumar is upset. The high command is also tight lipped about the tenure of the CM Siddaramaiah fuelling speculations.

