‘Don’t Let Anyone Enter DK Without Covid-19 Negative Report- Be Strict ‘ – ADGP Pratap Reddy

‘Don’t Let Anyone Enter Dakshina Kannada Without Covid-19 Negative Report- Be Strict ‘ – ADGP (law & Order) Pratap Reddy, during his visit to the Talapady border check post , along with DC Dr K V Rajendra and Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, to ensure strict measures on Covid-19 checks and tests at the border.

Mangaluru: In the view of rising Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada and to ensure that strict measures is being taken at the Karnataka-Kerala border near Talapady, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Pratap Reddy, visited Talapady Check post on Tuesday, 3 August, and gathered all the required information about the security measures taken at the border and other details, from DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who had escorted him.

Meanwhile, City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, and district superintendent of police Rishikesh Sonawane, issued strict instructions to the staff at the border not to allow anyone into the district without Covid negative reports. The ADGP instructed the district administration as well as the Police Department to initiate stern measures in the border in the wake of spiralling cases of Covid infection in Kerala. “No one without a Covid negative report must be allowed to enter the district, and entry will be permitted only in cases of emergency, students need to produce their exam hall ticket. Those coming from Kerala by train are made to undergo a test at the Town Hall. Senior officials of the district are in constant touch with the Kasargod district administration and there was no confusion” added Pratap Reddy..

There was a long queue of vehicles on either side of the Talapady border. Meanwhile many from Kerala even staged a sit-in protest and demanded that the present rule be revoked.

Chaos & Protests Near Talapady Check Post as Dakshina Kannada Administration under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, joined by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Intensifies Strict Border Covid-19 Checks on Monday

Mangaluru : In the view of Covid-19 cases increasing in Kerala, and that a sea of Keralites enter Dakshina Kannada through Kerala border, the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Monday arranged RT-PCR testing facility at 12 border checkposts, including at Talapady, saying their hands were full with containing COVID-19 in the district. Those entering Karnataka from Kerala should bring COVID-19 negative certificates not older than 72 hours on their own, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said. The action led to traffic blocks and protests at Talapady on NH 66 for a while. The administration had made COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people from Kerala entering into Karnataka even if they had taken two doses of vaccine with effect from Sunday.

The testing facility at Talapady has been functional since 18 February 2021. Over 22,000 samples were tested with a daily average of 500 tests, it is learnt. Dakshina Kannada has been witnessing spike Covid-19 cases in the past few days. On Sunday, the district had recorded the most daily cases in Karnataka. While there was a long queue of people from Kumble, Manjeshwar and other parts of Kerala to undergo testing at Talapady, the administration decided to stop the facility when about 160 were tested at around 10 a.m.The health staff deputed at Talapady check post were later sent to Mangaluru Central Railway Station for testing of people coming by trains.

Meanwhile, there was snap protest by activists of Social Democratic Party of India and Indian Union Muslim League from Manjeshwar after the DK administration started spot COVID-19 testing at the Talapady border. Activists protesting on the Kerala-side of NH 66 blocked movement of vehicles towards Kasaragod. The Manjeshwar police booked a case against the activists and dispersed them. Activists of the Left Democratic Youth Federation also staged a demonstration. Harshad Varkady, former president of Varkady Gram Panchayat, and Saifulla Tangal, chairman of Manjeshwar Panchayat, said they would hold a protest also on Tuesday. One person, who was allegedly found abusing the Karnataka police at the checkpost, was taken to custody by the Ullal police. Additional police and district administration staff were posted for checking at the Talapady check post.

The city and district police, assisted by home guards, intensified checking at Talapady and 42 other checkposts in the district. Only those with medical emergencies, goods vehicles and students attending examinations were exempted from producing the RT-PCR negative certificate. This sudden action took many by surprise. Mohammed Iqbal, working as a clerk at a jewellery chain store in the City said, “Even though I have taken both doses of vaccine, I do not know why the authorities are insisting on making the COVID-19 negative certificate. This is creating way too much confusion and hassles”. Nagaraj, a regular traveler between Kumble and Mangaluru working at an IT firm said that there is a lot of didcrimination while doing the testing at the check post-it all depends on the people the police and authorities like, which needs to be stopped.

Meanwhile, students from Kerala studying in various colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction who had their UG exams were allowed to enter the district by showing their hall tickets. Others, who did not have RT-PCR negative reports, were sent back from the border. In fact, Dakshina Kannada health department was collecting swabs to conduct RT-PCR/ RAT on interstate commuters at Talapady. Dakshina Kannada administration has suspended bus services between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod in Kerala from August 1 to 7.

