Don’t Mess with Messi! Kudla Fans Celebrate Messi-merising Win of Argentina in 2022 World Cup

Mangaluru: “Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina! Ar-gen-tina!”-while Fans packed the centre of Buenos Aires, the Capital of Argentina to celebrate Argentina’s win against France in the 2022 World Cup, locally here in Kudla, fans of Argentina and Lionel Messi also celebrated after the win at many watering holes, lounges and restaurants, and yours truly and my friends enjoyed the nail-biting finals between Argentina and France, sipping on cold ones and biting on appetizers at Martin’s Bar and Restaurant, Valencia, Mangaluru. Cheers and Bon-Appetit!

Argentina’s win, led by two goals from all-time great Lionel Messi, prompted global celebrations, from the crowded centre of Buenos Aires to small watch parties in refugee camps. Even in India, including Mangaluru, the education hub went into a party mood on Sunday night after Argentina’s victory in a roller-coaster World Cup final. It turned out to be a perfect climax to a month of nervous speculation and anticipation. The end was a fairytale for Argentina fans in Kudla. Fans had gathered in large numbers in Bunder, Kudroli, Ullal and other places in the City. Many were fans of Portugal, France and other teams, at the last minute supported Argentina, and glad they did-

Post the finals exploded in joy as Messi finally lifted the World Cup, defeating France in a tough final that could have gone either way. The victory came at the end of a day of prayers as Argentina supporters across the city kept their fingers crossed even as their hearts throbbed for Messi. In the end, their hero walked into the sunset with the cup.

Messi fans had stormed the eatery and watering holes in the City well in advance before the game kicked off at 8.30 pm. The preparations had begun early in the evening, and when Messi scored from a penalty in the 22nd minute, the city broke into a delirious celebration. The second goal by Di Maria flagged off wild celebrations across the city.

Whether it was die-hard Messi supporters wrapped in blue and white flags at special screenings or hundreds braving the chill to catch the match live across multiple giant screens put up inside the dining places across the city, the message was clear — nothing gets Kudla aka Mangaluru more excited than a World Cup final with Argentina in it.

Sunday was nothing short of a carnival when the city celebrated the Lionel Messi versus the potential challenger Kylian Mbappe of France team clash in homes, malls, resto-bars, clubs and street corners. For company, Mangalureans had relatives, friends, colleagues and even strangers whose only connection to the game was their love for LM10.

For the record, the city was overwhelmingly rooted in Argentina, the city’s preference for Latin American dominance helping bridge even Brazil-Argentina. At Lounges like Onyx, Recycle, Liquid Lounge, and Sherlock Holmes, among others the excitement was tremendous. Revellers converged in front of the giant screen from as early as 7-8 pm to enjoy the pre-match ceremony and the match with good food and liquor, the atmosphere resonated in a mini stadium. “Although a majority of football lovers were rooting for Argentina, France was my personal favourite. We had a great match and a great evening with friends and family,” said Sayed Ahmed, from Ullal who along with his friend was cruising around the city, with no shirts on!

The turnout was low, to begin with, but as Argentina scored, hundreds of locals began descending on the spot, to cheer and root for Messi and his men. “Messi and Di Maria will forever be my superheroes,” said the restaurant steward at Martin’s. It is learnt that several joined in the festivities at pubs, bars, restaurants and malls, catching the excitement of the match live with friends while enjoying drinks and snacks. Ms Shirley and Jacob of KMC said “We planned a friend’s get-together revolving around the match and have been at Infinity Lounge (near Don Bosco hall) since evening”, and the owner Harish Shetty was overwhelmed with the packed customers having a good time at his lounge. The rest enjoyed the match at home.

At many lounges and restaurants, the big screens were set, the chairs were aligned and the chilled ones were ready to flow as bars, pubs and restaurants geared up for the mother of clashes when Lionel Messi’s Argentina took on defending champions France in the final. Football fever among the Kudla fans hit a crescendo on Sunday night when they all had their eyes glued to the television screens to see whether Messi has the last hurrah, or Kylian Mbappe spoils his swan song in World Cup by helping France become only the second country after Brazil to defend the coveted title.

The dining places were also decked up, along with Christmas decorations, to make the most of the memorable night, as they prepared to welcome football fanatics with great fervour and a stadium-like atmosphere.n “This is what people want. They want to experience a stadium-like atmosphere. We had good reservations. It was like an adrenaline rush as you get a stadium-like feeling sitting thousands of miles away. Even when supporters of two teams come together, they engage with each other, be it in the same group or different groups coming to the outlet. We want people to enjoy and have a good experience.” said Peter Nirmal, the General Manager of Taj Vivanta (earlier Taj Gateway)

“Football matches are a great way of bringing people together, which gives much more visibility and mileage to our restaurants. Also, drinks specials and great food make our venue a one-stop destination,” said a staff member at Recycle Lounge. The crowded bars and restaurants these last four weeks are a preview of what’s to come in 2026 when Canada plays one of the hosts of the next World Cup. Cheers and Congrats to Messi and Team Argentina from Team Mangalorean!