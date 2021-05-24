Spread the love



















‘Don’t Neglect Covid ‘Cause My Nephew Died of the Virus Due to Negligence’- ASI Dombaiah Devadiga

Don’t Neglect Covid ‘Cause My Nephew 32-year-old Yathish Devadiga (my brother’s son) an Engineer in Bengaluru Died of the Virus due to Negligence, as he never took medicines/treatment when he had symptoms’- ASI Dombaiah Devadiga, attached to Mangaluru Kadri East Police Station.

Mangaluru: While most people focus, as they should, on social distancing, face coverings, hand washing and even self-isolation to protect against the deadly coronavirus now ravaging the country, too few are paying serious attention to two other factors critically important to the risk of developing a Covid-19 infection and its potential severity. Those factors are immunity, which should be boosted, and inflammation, which should be suppressed, as per researchers and doctors. Now that months of pandemic-related restrictions have impacted the lives of millions, and after seeing who is most likely to become infected and die, immunity and inflammation warrant further discussion and public attention. And people should not neglect when they see any symptoms of Covid-19, and they should take precautions and treatment/medicines immediately.

ASI Dombaiah Devadiga

As per a local physician, One fact is indisputable: Older people are especially vulnerable to this disease and its potentially fatal consequences. But “older” doesn’t necessarily mean “old.” While people over 80 are 184 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those in their 20s, he points out that vulnerability increases starting around age 55. Immune defences decline with age. That is a fundamental fact of biology. For example, with advancing age, natural killer cells, a major immunological weapon, become less effective at destroying virus-infected cells. But it doesn’t mean nothing can be done to slow or sometimes even reverse the immunological decline. At the same time, inflammation in tissues throughout the body increases with age, a fact that helps the coronavirus get into the body, bind to molecules in the nose and lungs, and wreak havoc”.

And here we have an Assistant Police Sub Inspector Dombaiah Devadiga, attached with Mangaluru Kadri East Police Station who is trying his best to bring awareness among the public, every time he stops a person violating Covid-19 rules, by going on a joy ride when they are not supposed to. My association with ASI Devadiga was from last February when he quickly came to assist me in stopping a truck leaking fish water waste, and due to that my scooter skid and I had minor injuries. When I reported this incident to ASI Devadiga who was posted near Nanthoor Junction to take the truck driver to task, he quickly rode his bike and stopped the truck, slapped Rs 500 fine on the driver, and registered a case plus a stern warning. Since then, every time I pass by and see ASI Devadiga I wish him or chat for a few minutes. Very friendly, polite, respectable and with a humane personality is this Frontline Worker/Covid Warrior- ASI Dombaiah Devadiga.

With a few more months before he retires in January 2022, Devadiga in the present crisis of Covid-19 wrecking the district could have taken early retirement or opted for an easy, risk-free assignment with a long history of police service. But determined and committed to serving, toiling in the hot sun and pouring rains, mostly controlling traffic near KPT Junction or Nanthoor Circle, he reminds people every time he stops a vehicle moving during the lockdown, the risk factors of the virus and it would cost their lives if they neglect or be ignorant.

And just recently during a media interaction near Circuit House by Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, where the police commissioner said, “Since the government has extended lockdown up to 7 June, people in Mangaluru should extend full cooperation by keeping aside all work, and strictly adhere to the lockdown rules, and not roam around for no reasons. While the majority of the citizens are following the norms, quite a few are violating the same and landing in trouble. I have directed the cops to take action against the violators in a humane manner, and not be rude and brutal. Nearly 9,500 mask violation cases, 300 Epidemic Act cases and 200 NDMA cases have been filed, and more than 2,000 plus vehicles have been seized”.

“Violators should note that once cases are filed on seized vehicles and then submitted to the court, even the court will not release the vehicles. Such cases are last on the priority of the court and it will take at least 2-3 months for the offenders to get their vehicles released, after paying a hefty fine and other punishment. Hence, I urge everyone to follow the guidelines and avoid all these consequences. Youngsters assume that they have immunity power and move unnecessarily. ASI of Mangaluru east traffic police Dombaiah Devadiga has lost his loved ones due to Covid and hence I request the youth to not take this pandemic lightly. The seriousness and awareness should come from within oneself. At the age of nearing 60, Dombaiah is relentlessly working at the check post here for people’s safety. We once again humbly request people not to venture out unnecessarily. But surprisingly people are still flouting the rules, and getting into trouble with the law, which is not a good thing. Due to these few violators, others will suffer. So kindly stay home, and come out only if needed,” said Police Commissioner.

On that occasion, the police commissioner requested Dombayya Devadiga who was present there to speak a few words, where ASI said, “Here is a real incident that shook my brother’s family and mine just recently, where my 32-year-old nephew Yathish Devadiga (my brother’s son) an Engineer in Bengaluru succumbed to Covid-19 due to sheer negligence. And the sad part is that he got married just two months before his tragic death. The reason for his death, he neglected when he had symptoms related to Covid, by not taking medicine nor treatment. Sad to note that these days youngsters are not serious about this pandemic and take it easy and lose their lives”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone, ASI Dombaiah said, “I am still in shock about my nephew’s tragic death since I was in constant touch with him through phone calls while he was in Bengaluru with his wife. Recently when I made phone calls on two consecutive days, I heard him cough and sneeze. When I asked him he sounded like everything was okay. But I had a feeling there was something wrong and asked him to go for a test and it came positive. In the meantime, his health worsened and he moved back with his wife to stay with his parents in Puttur. Unfortunately, within a day, his health condition deteriorated and became serious and he was rushed to District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and since his lungs were severely infected he succumbed to the virus”.

“Only if my nephew had tested earlier and started medication, he would have survived. Since this sad incident has shocked me badly, it has pushed me to warn people who are neglecting and ignorant towards this deadly virus, I advise people to be serious and not neglect Covid-19. I always find people, especially youth going for a joy ride when they are not supposed to be out during lockdown for no reasons. These people take the pandemic very lightly. Some people are convinced by my advice and also when I tell them about my Nephew’s death, and that’s sufficient for me. Regarding myself, I have taken both doses of vaccine, so I am out of fear,” added Devadiga.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar hailing ASI Devadiga for his Covid-19 awareness initiative said, “ASI Dombaiah Devadiga could have opted for exemption from duty citing his age and comorbidities but he didn’t. He wanted to bring awareness on Covid among the public so that they take timely precautions, medicines and treatment against the virus. People should take Dombaiah’s words seriously, and not fall prey for this deadly virus and lose lives”.

Team Mangalorean applauds the great awareness initiative on Covid-19 by ASI Dombaiah Devadiga and may God bless him for all his service he did for Mangaluru as police personnel. Mangaluru City needs Police Personnel like you- Kudos to you for a job well done during your tenure of 30 years of service in Mangaluru, Sir!

