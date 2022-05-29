Don’t play with sentiments, warn UP clerics

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, the oldest group under the influential Dargah Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, has warned ‘vested interests’ against attempting to incite riots by making false claims about the Ajmer dargah.

An outfit called the Maharana Pratap Sena has sparked a row with clerics in Uttar Pradesh by claiming that the “Ajmer Sharif is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva”.

Salman Miyan, national vice president of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, said on Sunday that a plot is being hatched to flare up riots.

“Ajmer dargah is about 900 years old and revered by people of all faiths. The saddest part, though, is that no action is being taken against these mischievous elements, emboldening them to make more false claims. Muslim sentiments are being deliberately hurt,” he said.

The Maharana Pratap Sena while sharing a picture of the dargah had claimed that the dargah was originally a Shiva temple.

The outfit had also sent a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding a probe by the Archaeological Survey of India. The head of the group had publicly announced that a movement will be launched if the survey is not conducted.

Dismissing all such claims, Haji Syed Salman Chishti, Gaddi Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and the chairman of Chishti Foundation, had said that Ajmer Sharif is ‘beyond comparison to any worldly monuments’.

He had tweeted, “It’s living traditions are an embodiment of sacred teachings exemplified by Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.”