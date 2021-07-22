Spread the love



















Don’t protest against party in any eventuality, K’taka CM to supporters

Bengaluru: Amid speculation of change of leadership in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to party workers and supporters not to indulge in protests or issue statements, despite any political developments.

“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests or indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party,” he said in a tweet in Kannada.

“The party is equivalent to my mother. The affection should not cross its limits. The disrespect towards the party would be too painful for me. I hope my well-wishers will understand my feelings in this regard,” he wrote.

Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami, who led a delegation of seers to meet Yediyurappa, said : “He (the CM) told us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda have special respect for him as they allowed no one who are aged above 75 but him to rule.”

“CM also said that he would work for the party until his last breath,” he added.

