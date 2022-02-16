Don’t Replace Hippocratic Oath, K’taka Physicians tell National Medical Commission

Mangaluru: A section of doctors has said that the National Medical Commission (NMC)’s purported intention to replace the Hippocratic Oath that physicians take with a Charak Shapath will “imperil” modern medical education, the careers of future graduates and the delivery of health care in India. “It will destroy the future of modern medicine in India, imperilling not only the careers of all the future graduates of modern medicine, but also the delivery of healthcare in India,’’ the doctors’ letter said. They wrote to Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, the chairman of the NMC, and Dr. Aruna V. Vanikar, the president of the undergraduate medical education board at the commission.

They urged the NMC to withdraw the decision and try to impart modern medical education on a par with international curricula that would be devoid of any AYUSH elements. They pointed out that graduates of modern scientific medicine now take the modern pledge, not the ancient Hippocratic oath. Replacing it with the Maharshi Charak Shapath, which is completely out of sync with modern scientific medicine, modern social practices and modern socio-political values, is not only unnecessary, but will also be impossible to implement or even lead to ridiculous situations.

They pointed out that implementing the original Charak Shapath would automatically disable every woman medical graduate from practising, making it a profession only for men who would need to grow their beard and hair and follow other norms as mandated in the ancient oath. As the change is apparently being made to show respect to Charak, they stated the ancient oath cannot be modified as doing so would defeat the very purpose of making the replacement. Also modifying the Charak Shapath to attune it to the modern pledge will all be an insult to the ancient pledge. Also, no one has the authority to rewrite a text such as Charak Samhita that is considered sacred, they stated.

Considering all these aspects, the doctors wrote, the NMC should reconsider and rescind the decision to replace the current oath. Regarding the practice of yoga to allay depression and suicidal tendencies, the doctors said the NMC was mandating the following of unproven and unrelated methods for students and faculty of modern scientific medicine. No country in the world has such a curriculum, they wrote.

Among the doctors who wrote this letter were B Srinivas Kakkilaya, consultant physician, Mangaluru; Yogananda Reddy, consultant paediatrician, Ballari; P Venkataraya Bhandary, consultant psychiatrist, Udupi; Shashidhar Bilagi, consultant psychiatrist and Dr Prakash C Rao, senior family physician, both from Bengaluru. Report submitted by Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, Mangaluru