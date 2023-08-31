Don’t spoil the future of you and your children by giving power to anti-constitutionalists: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Don’t spoil your future and that of your children by giving power to anti-constitutionalists. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the anti-constitutional policy of divide and rule must be properly understood.

He was speaking after inaugurating the D. Devaraja Urs Jayanthi and, the State level convention of the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsh Samiti at Town Hall, today.

He said that if Ambedkar had not been the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, our country would not have had such a meaningful constitution.

Devaraja Urs worked hard to effectively implement the aspirations of Ambedkar and the Constitution through his position as Chief Minister. Therefore, Urs could implement social justice programmes that were not implemented by any of the previous chief ministers, he explained.

Devaraja Urs’s ”Tiller is the owner of the land law,’ has been reversed into the ‘rich is the owner of the land’ by the BJP. The CM criticized that they have cancelled the 79 (a), (b) of the Constitution for this purpose.

The Chief Minister explained that if power is given to the opponents of the constitution, the opponents of the poor and the middle class, social justice will be undermined.

The backward classes did not get reservations until Devaraja Urs implemented the Havanur Report. He appreciated Urs for implementing the Havanur report without losing heart, even though he faced great opposition.

The Dalit-Shudra community should have a clear understanding as to in whose hands the power should be given. Dalits, Shudras, poor and middle classes got a new lease of life from the constitution. He questioned how it is possible to save the poor and middle class if the power is given to those who hate this constitution.

Minister Satish Jarakiholi and D.S.S leader D.G Sagar along with office bearers of the organization were present

