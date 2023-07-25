Don’t Spread Fake News, SP Akshay Machindra Warns Social Media Users

Udupi: SP Akshay Machindra has urged the public not to create confusion in society by forwarding unwanted messages or videos without proof.

Addressing the media at a press meeting over the issue of placing a mobile camera in the bathroom of a private paramedical college in Udupi, SP said that the news is circulating on a social media platform.

The Udupi conducted a search operation in the bathroom and did not find any hidden cameras. Unfortunately, some miscreants are sharing some old videos adding the voice to it. Sharing the wrong videos on social media is an offence and the police department is closely monitoring the social media platforms.

The incident happened a week ago and we did not receive any photos or videos. The college administration has taken action against the students. The students or their parents have not filed any complaint in this regard. The SP has asked the public to cooperate with the police in the investigation and not to spread fake news.

About the incident:

It is said that the girl students of one community had placed a mobile camera in the toilet to take pictures of girl students from another community. The pictures of girls taken inside the toilet were circulated on WhatsApp groups.

On realising that a mobile camera was placed inside the toilet, students from one community picked up a fight with those from the other community.

The members of the managing committee intervened and initiated strict action against the students. However, no case has been registered at any of the police stations.

Like this: Like Loading...