‘Don’t Wash Our Feet, Give Us Job Security’ -Pourakarmika Leader tells PM before Strike

‘Don’t Wash Our Feet, Give Us Job Security’ -Pourakarmika Leader Anand S P tells Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the State Indefinite Strike starting tomorrow 1 July. Modi had hailed pourakarmikas as “Corona Warriors” during the pandemic and washed their feet, but there has been no change in the lives of pourakarmikas.

Mangaluru: Come tomorrow onwards, It’s going to be a STINKING ISSUE, when Pourakarmikas will be going on a INDEFINITE STRIKE state-wide demanding their certain pending issues. The Pourakarmikas working in various urban local bodies in Dakshina Kannada will strike from Friday, 1 JULY 2022 pressing the state government to fulfil their long pending demands. According to them, the government has to regularise all civic workers who are under contract, provide job security and after-death benefits to their families.

Speaking to the media, B K Annappa of Safai Karmachari Association, said, Äpart from civic workers, valvemen, garbage vehicle drivers, UGD workers, data entry operators and other contractual workers will also stop working and join the protest. Their demands include regularisation of jobs, financial assistance to children of pourakarmikas, removal of encroachment on four acres reserved to build houses for pourakarmikas in Pachanady, payment of arrears to 64 pourakarmikas, who were regularised in 2000, jobs for the dependents of nine pourakarmikas who died in the last two years, increase financial assistance to build houses for pourakarmikas, from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, among others.

Also briefing the media, Pourakarmika leader Anand S P, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the pourakarmikas as “Corona Warriors” during the pandemic and washed their feet, there has been no change in the lives of pourakarmikas. Dear PM, “Don’t wash our feet, give us job security,” Ananad also complained that the jobs of pourakarmikas are not being regularised, due to the nexus between bureaucrats and contractors. “The contractual civic workers do not get a regular salary, are denied breakfast, and women have no place to change their dress. A lot of civic workers have worked during the Covid-19 pandemic, risking their lives, but no policies were made in favour of them,” he lamented.

In general, employees of such companies not only lose their jobs, but are often left in the dust. However, one thing should be clear – employees must be paid by any means whatsoever, and other required facilities. When it comes to companies in this predicament, they have to scramble – whatever they can do, but take care of their employees and their wages first and other benefits promised, and not put them in hardship- which may lead them into protest, resulting in citizens to face the stinky smell of the garbage that is piled outside their houses/apartments or businesses. .