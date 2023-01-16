Double engine has crushed aspiration of poor, 115 suicide per day: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked the BJP and the Prime Minister and alleged that 115 people are taking their lives per day.

Kharge said in a tweet, “In #GujaratModel of BJP, 9 daily wagers die by suicide every day in Gujarat, 115 daily wagers commit suicide every day in India. Your ‘Double Engine’ has crushed the aspirations of the poor under its deadly wheels !”

Kharge had earlier attacked the government and said, “No Prime Minister, no home minister has lied, they are lying, sometimes they say they will give 2 crore jobs some time 15 lakh rupees to each one account, but all false.”

“The Congress party made so many governments but the MLAs were lured and the BJP formed their own government, while they talk about protecting democracy.”

He said the BJP’s main aim is to create hatred and division, but the Bharat Jodo Yatra is fighting these elements and will emerge victorious.

Addressing the a rally in Haryana’s Panipat recently, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the government on Agniveer Scheme, and said Haryana has become a champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth.

Gandhi said that earlier a soldier used to serve country for 15 years and proper training and retirement benefits were given but now after five years he will be unemployed.