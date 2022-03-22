Double Line Section between Padil and Kulashekara Certified Fit and Commissioned

Double Line Section between Padil and Kulashekara including the New Tunnel (Tunnel No. 4B) Certified Fit and Commissioned at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Mangaluru: The double line section between Padil and Kulashekara including the new tunnel (Tunnel No. 4B) was certified fit and commissioned by the railways at 2.50 am on Monday in Dakshina Kannada district. The service of Train No 12618 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Express passed through the newly commissioned double line section at 3.34am in the down direction.

In the up direction, the service of Train No. 12617 Ernakulam Junction – Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express passed through the newly commissioned up line and a new tunnel at 3.41am. With the completion of doubling work, the Jokkatte – Padil double line section came into existence and the temporary operational station maintained at Kulasekhar was eliminated, stated Southern Railway, Palakkad Division.

Benefits of Padil – Kulasekhara Doubling :

The Padil – Kulasekhar doubling work for a length of 2.26 km (including a new tunnel of 780 m on the up line) is the fourth and final stage of 19 km patch doubling work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur. With this, a bottleneck in train operations due to the presence of a short single line section (2.26 km) will be eliminated and the railway can efficiently utilize Mangaluru Junction – Jokatte – Panambur section. The new infrastructure will ease the operation of both passenger carrying and freight trains.

At present, coaching trains are frequently held up at Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte for want of passage, especially when trains are running late. Freight trains are to be moved in between the coaching trains whenever a path is available. Hence freight trains are now frequently detained at Panambur and Jokkatte stations. With the introduction of doubling, detention to these freight trains will also be minimized. With the doubling of the Padil-Kulasekhara section, a bottleneck in train operations due to the presence of a short single line section (2.26 km) will be eliminated.

The New Tunnel No.4B :

The new Tunnel(No.4B) is the highlight of the project. This is the fourth railway tunnel in the Palakkad Division jurisdiction. (Other than the existing tunnel in Kulashekara, The other two tunnels are on the up and down line between Kasargod – Kottikulam.)

The tunnel is 780 metres in length and 6.18 metres in breadth. The height of the tunnel is 6.8 metres. Conventional drill and blast methods have been used for tunneling. The project cost is approximately Rs. 70 Crore.