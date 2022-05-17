Dozen Nurses Receive Awards On International Nurses Day

Bengaluru: International Nurses Day was celebrated at the chief minister’s official House “Krishna” recently in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the 20th Florence Nightingale Award – 2020-21 to 12 nurses. Speaking on the occasion the CM lauded the services rendered by the nurses. The award given to those selected nurses is recognition for their selfless dedicated work done for humanity. The unique service doctors and nurses give with love is part of a noble profession. It is also a reflection of a distinguished personality, the CM observed.

The C M recalled a nurse’s commitment when she donated her organs when died while serving the Covid patients in Shimoga. This helped at least half a dozen patients to survive. The CM made a mention of the government’s plan to do more in this sector. It is time to think about the possibility of mobile hospitals. The dedication and services towards patients Florence Nightingale began is carried out through the nurses in the present times. They are the messengers of God despite the challenges and difficulties they face. The doctors and nurses are in an unenviable position to look after the sick and the patients with various diseases.

C M Bommai pointed out that health and education are the most important areas. He requested Ivan Nigli who was instrumental in organizing the function to double the number of awards to include nurses from the North Karnataka. Premiere institutions are in places such as Bijapur, Hubli and Belgaum. He assured the organisers that the government would cooperate in their effort to give more awards to nurses from unrepresented far-flung regions. The CM also appealed to all concerned to improve the quality of colleges as a lot of equipments are available in modern time. He wanted the event to be bigger with more representations of nurses and areas. The chief minister said Kerala has the highest number of nurses and Karnataka stands second. Private and government institutions go hand in hand to serve 130 million people. Bommai appreciated the role of Ivan in organizing the entire award function.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar who was the chief guest speaking on the occasion said the government is committed to improving the health sector in every way. The government has many plans for health programmes. He said Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is the best in the country.

Among others present at the function included Principal Secretary, Health and Family welfare department Anilkumar T.K ., I.A.S, Commissioner, Health and Family welfare department, Randeep D, I.A.S,

The Movie dedicated to Nurses named “September 13” teaser was projected. CM also released the poster of the Movie.

The programme was organised by Anglo Indian Unity Centre and the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka.

Florence Nightingale Nurses Awards chairperson Ivan Nigli requested the Chief Minister to continue the cash award of Rs 25,000/- & also to waive off the tax for the Nurses Movie named “September 13” which he agreed and announced.

The Kannada film ‘September 13’ is based on a true story that happened in Karnataka during the time of Covid 19 in 2020 and 2021. The scriptwriter for the story is Ivan Nigli. The film will be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu said, Ivan. The film is about a nurse who returns to her village amid the pandemic. She was treating Covid patients facing terrible times. It is a heart-breaking story and scene for the viewers. Former minister and politician U T Khader acts in the film as an MLA. Actors Jai Jagadish, Vinaya Prasad, Yamuna Srinidhi and Shriya have important roles in the film.