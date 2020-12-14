Spread the love



















Dr A J Shetty new Chairman of World Bunt’s Foundation Trust

Mangaluru: Dr A J Shetty, Chairman, A J Group of Institutions has taken charge as the Chairman of World Bunt’s Foundation Trust. In the recently held Board of Trustees meeting, Dr A J Shetty was unanimously chosen to head the Board in the capacity of Chairman.

K Sachidananda Hegde, Retired Director of Stanes Group Company, will be the Vice-Chairman. The term of office will be until 2022.

The other office bearers are Dr M Shantharam Shetty Past Chairman, Kushal S Hegde Pune Vice Chairman and Reetha Shetty New Delhi Vice-Chairperson, CA Sudhir Kumar Shetty Y Secretary, CA P Raghuchandra Shetty Treasurer and Dr B Sanjeeva Rai, Project Director.

The Trust, founded in the year 1995, has close to 900 members from various fields across the globe.

The Trust helps students from the weaker section of the society who perform well academically by providing interest-free loans, scholarships, medical aid and support for sports and cultural activities. The Trust also recognises achievers from various fields such as art and culture, education, healthcare and sports activities.