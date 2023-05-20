Dr Alok Mohan IPS Appointed Director General and Inspector General of Police

Bengaluru: Dr Alok Mohan IPS, has been appointed as the Director General, and Inspector General of Police on May 20.

Dr Alok Mohan IPS is the Director General of Police & Commandant General, Home Guards, Ex Officio Director, Civil Defence & Director of Fire Force and Head of the Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The order was issued by the Karnataka Government Secretariat, on May 20. Dr Alok Mohan has been appointed Additional charge of the post of Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of Police Force) and also for the post of Chairman, Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, Bengaluru, with effect from May 22.

