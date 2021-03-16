Spread the love



















‘Dr Ambedkar Circle’ Stickers Affixed on City Buses after Complaint by Dalit Activists

Mangaluru: Referring to the SC/ST grievances redressal meeting which was held on 28 February 2021 at Police Commissioner Conference Hall, DCP Hariram had assured the Dalit activist when he had complained that even though Jyothi Circle has been renamed as Dr Ambedkar Circle, the city buses still have the Jyothi Circle mentioned on their boards, which need to be changed. In response, DCP Hariram assured the Dalit activist that he will communicate with the bus owners association and will do the needful. ‘You’re Always Welcome to Call 112 with Grievances & Public Nuisance’- DCP tells Dalit Activists

Therefore, keeping his promise, DCP had a meeting with the bus owners and their association, during which it was agreed to affix Dr Ambedkar Circle sign (sticker) on all the city buses that ply on that route. And this morning Tuesday, 16 March, one of the long-standing grievances at the SC/ST meeting stood addressed, where the stickers bearing the name of Dr Ambedkar Circle were affixed on the front windshield of the buses, near Dr Ambedkar Circle. Now all buses plying on that route will have Dr Ambedkar Circle signposted.

DCP Hariram Shankar has expressed his thanks to joint efforts put in by the Private Bus Association, Mangalore City Traffic Police, RTO and various SC/ST representative organisations including DSS.

ACP-Traffic Nataraj, Rajavarma Ballal-President, Canara Bus Operators Association, Dilraj Alva- President -DK Bus Owners Association, Sushith Shetty- Treasurer, DKBOA, among others coordinated in the project.