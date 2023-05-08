Dr Arathi Krishna Joins J R Lobo’s Election Campaign from Hampankatta

Mangaluru: The chairperson of KPCC NRI Cell and AICC Secretary of NRI Cell Dr Arathi Krishna joined Mangaluru South Candidate J R Lobo’s election campaign from Hampankatta here on May 8.

Addressing the autorickshaw drivers J R Lobo said, “For the welfare of the people we need good governance. If I will win the elections, I will speak on behalf of you in the Vidhana Soudha and fulfil your demands. Ivan D’Souza is the president of the Auto Rickshaw Association and he has a special concern about you. Ivan has shared the problems you people face, we will work for your welfare”.

Lobo further said, “This election is very important because we need to protect our constitution. In Karnataka when Congress was in power, Siddaramaiah had fulfilled all the promises. He even started Indira Canteen for the poor people. When Indira Gandhi was the Prime minister she brought the Land reformation act. When Janardhan Poojary was the Finance Minister he organized credit camps to provide loans to the weaker sections of society. Janardhan Poojary is a great leader and he has contributed a lot to the people of Dakshina Kannada. On May 10, vote for Congress and bring it to power. We have given 6 guarantees and as soon as we form the government we will implement them in the first cabinet meeting on the first day”.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Arathi Krishna said, “On May 10, we all should cast our valuable votes for good governance. J R Lobo has been selected as the candidate for the Assembly elections from Mangaluru South Constituency. You have all heard about the Congress poll guarantees. But today I have to tell one more guarantee that, if Congress come to power, we will start a separate Ministry for Overseas Kannadigas”.

Dr Arathi further said, “Lobo was the MLA before and worked for the development of the constituency. He has the vision to bring more projects to Mangaluru. He has served in Dakshina Kannada as the Commissioner and performed his duties with integrity. I urge all of you to cast your valuable votes for our candidate J R Lobo and bring Congress to power. So that we can fulfil all your guarantees”.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Shalet Pinto and others were also present.

