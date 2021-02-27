Spread the love



















Dr Ashwini IPS Takes Charge As SP of Mandya

Mandya: The governor of Karnataka Nagappa S Pareet has issued a transfer order of SP of Mandya on February 27.

SP of Mandya K Parshurama IPS has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Superintendent of police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru in the existing vacancy.

Dr Ashwini IPS was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Bengaluru, and has now been appointed as the SP of Mandya.

The newly appointed Superintendent of police of Mandya district, Dr Ashwini IPS, took charge on February 27.

The post of Superintendent of police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Bengaluru has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Superintendent of Police.