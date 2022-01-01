Dr B Unnikrishnan Takes Charge as Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Mangaluru: Dr B Unnikrishnan took charge as the new Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore (A constituent institution of Manipal Academy of Higher Education) with effect from 1 January 2022. Dr Unnikrishnan succeeds Dr M Venkatraya Prabhu.

Dr B Unnikrishnan Completed his MBBS from Pt JNM Medical College, Raipur and Postgraduate (MD) in Community Medicine from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. He started his career as Assistant Professor in the Dept. of Community Medicine at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore.

Dr B Unnikrishnan has been instrumental in starting a mentorship program in research for medical students and has successfully incorporated research into the medical education curriculum. Presently collaborating with many national and international organizations like Global Burden of Disease Network, World Health Organization & ICMR for generating Evidence for Policy decisions.

Dr M V Prabhu welcomed the next dean and congratulated him on the new venture. Dr Unnikrishnan expressed his gratitude to the senior leadership team at MAHE, Manipal, all the staff as well as the Faculty of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore and seek their support and guidance during his tenure as dean to witness the growth of the institution.