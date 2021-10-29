Spread the love



















DR Congo to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem: President



Jerusalem: The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will open a diplomatic and trade representative in Jerusalem.

Felix Tshisekedi, President of the DRC and the current African Union (AU) Chairperson, held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Thursday, said an announcement from Bennett’s office.

Tshisekedi said his country would be opening a diplomatic and trade representative in Jerusalem, adding that he supports “Israel’s accession as an observer to the AU and is working to this effect,” according to the statement.

For his part, Bennett thanked Tshisekedi for “his deep friendship with Israel,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders also discussed “strengthening bilateral co-operation in agriculture, communications and trade,” the statement added.

During his visit to Israel, Tshisekedi also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and paid a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Tshisekedi began his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday and he would stay for five days.

