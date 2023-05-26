Dr Deepak Rai of Yenopoya Hospital Takes Charge as President of Canara Orthopaedic Association

Dr Deepak Rai of Yenepoya Speciality Hospital, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Takes Charge as President of Canara Orthopaedic Association (R) for the year 2023-2024



Mangaluru: What Is an Orthopaedic Surgeon? Orthopaedics (also called orthopaedic surgery) is a medical speciality that focuses on injuries and diseases of your body’s musculoskeletal system. This complex system, which includes your bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles, and nerves, allows you to move, work, and be active. Once devoted to the care of children with spine and limb deformities, orthopaedics now care for patients of all ages, from newborns with clubfeet to young athletes requiring arthroscopic surgery to older people with arthritis. And anybody can break a bone at any age.

What Does an Orthopaedic Surgeon Do? Orthopaedic surgeons treat problems of the musculoskeletal system. This involves Diagnosis of your injury or disorder; Treatment with medication, injections, casting, bracing, surgery, or other options; Rehabilitation by recommending exercises or physical therapy to restore movement, strength, and function; Prevention with information and treatment plans to prevent injury or slow the progression of diseases. While orthopaedic surgeons are familiar with all aspects of the musculoskeletal system, many orthopaedists specialize in certain areas, such as Foot and ankle; Hand and wrist; Hip replacement and reconstruction; Knee replacement and reconstruction; Orthopaedic oncology (bone tumours); Orthopaedic trauma; Pediatric orthopaedic surgery; Shoulder and elbow; Spine; and Sports medicine. Your orthopaedic surgeon is a medical doctor with extensive training in the proper diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system.

Dr DEEPAK RAI -President, Canara Orthopaedic Association 2023-24

COA Board Members L-R: Dr Navaneeth S Kamath ( Treasurer); Dr Shailesh Pai ( Secretary); Dr Deepak Rai; Dr Mohammed Faheem (Joint Secretary)

That was a brief introduction to the duties of our City Orthopaedics, and a large group of them have become members of the Canara Orthopaedic Association, and the installation of the new president and board members of the COA for the year 2023-24 was held on Thursday, 25 May 2023 at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru. Before the formal programme, the Dr HK Vishwanath Memorial Quiz of ten rounds on queries pertaining the Orthopaedics was conducted by Quiz Master Dr Janardhana Aithala Parampalli, the professor at Yenepoya Medical College, and Orthopaedic surgeon at Yenepoya Hospital, Mangaluru.

Eight teams participated in the quiz contest, comprising Dr Anshul and Dr Shivam (Team A -KMC, Mangaluru); Dr Kushal and Dr Samuel (Team B-Yenepoya Medical College); Dr Sagarika and Dr Gayathri ( Team C-KMC, Manipal) and Dr Akhil Joseph and Dr Arjun V H (Team D- Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru). The winners in the contest with 67.5 points were Team A (KMC, Mangaluru) and Runners-Up were Team C (KMC, Manipal). They were presented with certificates and prizes by the chief guest Professor Bhaskaranand Kumar (Retd Orthopaedic Surgeon, KMC, Manipal).

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Sachidanand Rai (President COA 2022-23 & Orthopaedic Surgeon at Unity Hospital, Mangaluru), who thanked the members for their support and encouragement during his tenure as president of COA, which had a very successful year with lots of projects. On the occasion, following the introduction made by Dr Anil Bhat, KMC, Manipal, Professor Bhaskaranand Kumar, the Pioneer in Hand Surgery Awarded by IFSSH 2022 was felicitated by COA team members.

Delivering his felicitation speech, Prof Bhaskaranand said, ” I am a LUCKY MAN ever since my birth and until now, and have had God’s blessings since I was born in the Kateel Temple town. I was looked after very well by my parents and later by my teachers, and what I am today is all because of them, which I am very grateful for. Throughout my life, I have been a Lucky Man, and even now, standing amidst your orthopaedic fraternity. Throughout my medical profession, I have received immense support from my mentors, seniors and doctors like you. My humblest gratitude to COA for showing their love towards me through this honour”.

The Activity Report of COA 2022-23 was read by secretary Dr Latheesh (Orthopaedic at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru), following which a Hand Fellowship COS presentation was given by Dr Keerthan Ranga Nayak. During the installation ceremony, Dr Deepak Rai ( Senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Yenepoya Speciality Hospital, Mangaluru) took over the charge as president of COA 2023-24 from Dr Sachidanand Rai (President COA 2022-23), and Dr Shailesh Pai ( Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Tejasvini Hospital, Mangaluru) took charge as Secretary COA 20230-24; Dr Navaneeth S Kamath ( Orthopaedic Onco surgeon Indian Hospital) as Treasurer and Dr Mohammed Faheem ( Orthopaedic Surgeon, Tejasvini Hospital) as Joint Secretary.

In his speech, the new president Dr Deepak Rai said, ” I feel proud to be at the helm of an onerous post as President of COA for the year 2023-24. I am hoping for an active and successful year ahead, and with your support and active participation we can make it, just like the COA team under the leadership of Dr Sachidanand Rai. Mangaluru being a mecca of orthopaedics with state-of-the-art facilities and the latest equipment, we need to encourage the PG students to involve themselves and learn more from their seniors for better results in health care. Let’s work together and make a difference”

The occasion was graced by eminent orthopaedic doctors, one among them being renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Shantharam Shetty, the Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) and MD of Tejasvini Hospital. Following the election of Office Bearers of COA 2023-24, the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Nirmal Babu ( Treasurer COA 2022-23/Orthopaedic surgeon at Kshema Hospital-Deralakatte) and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Latheesh L, Secretary of COA 2022-23. and Orthopaedic surgeon, Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru

Like this: Like Loading...