Spread the love



















Dr Devdas Rai Chosen for Rotary International Award

Mangaluru: City Based eminent physician and past Rotary District Governor. Dr B. Devdas Rai has been chosen by the Rotary International Organizations Prestigious and highest Annual International “Service Above Self” award for the year 2021. Revealed by the Rotary Dist. 3181 Governor Rtn. Ranganath Bhat. This is the highest honour bestowed on any Rotarian by the Rotary Organization.

The award is instituted by Chicago U.S.A. based Rotary International Organization which Annually selects 100 Rotarians from the Different Regions of the World in recognition of their Constructive role in the Rotary movement and in appreciation of their Yeoman service rendered at the Club level, District level and International level of the Rotary service organization and also successfully implementation of Community Development Oriented Projects.

Dr Rai joined Rotary in 1992 and served as the President of Rotary Club Mangalore Central, Dist. Assistant Governor, Chairman of various service Committees, Dist. Trainer, Dist. Counsellor Dist. Governor. He is the only Rotarian from the Rotary Dist. 3181 comprising of 85 clubs and out of 20 Rotarians selected from India for this prestigious Award. The award will be presented to Dr Rai during the Rotary District Annual virtual conference to be held on 19th June at Mangalore as revealed in the Press Note.

Like this: Like Loading...