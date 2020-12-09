Spread the love



















Dr. Devdas Rai Elected Chief Editor of Ktaka State IMA House Monthly Magazine ‘Focus’

Mangaluru : City based eminent physician and professor in Dept. of Medicine, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru Dr. Devdas Rai has been elected unanimously as the State Chief Editor of Indian Medical Association Karnataka State Monthly House Magazine “Focus”. He is also nominated as Executive Committee Member of IMA Annual State Awards Committee.

Dr. Rai has been unanimously elected as State Chief Editor in the Annual Election held during the Annual State Conference of IMA held in Bengaluru recently. He is the first editor to be elected from the undivided D.K. District. The State IMA has 178 branches spread over the state and has more than 25000 Life Members.

Dr. Rai is Discharging the Duties of the Editor of IMA D.K. branch monthly bulletin “Medilore” for the past 20 years which has been awarded as a Best State Branch Bulletin. Dr. Rai is also a recipient of the Doctors Day Award, conferred by IMA Mangalore Branch and Annual IMA Karnataka State Award in recognition for his exemplary achievements and contributions in the Medical Field.