Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah Elected President of IDF Kuwait

Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah Elected President of Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait

Kuwait: The new team of Office Bearers of the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) was elected unanimously for a term of two years, 2022- 24 at the IDF Annual General Body Meeting at hotel Regency recently.

Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah was elected as the president of the Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait.

The new team of the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) is as follows:

President- Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah

Vice Presidents Dr Sameer Humad & Dr Ananthpriya

General Secretary – Dr Thomas Koshy George

Treasurer – Dr Sunny Joseph Varghese

Joint General Secretary – Dr Ashok Deb

Joint Treasurer – Dr Jibin John

Cultural Secretary – Dr Pooja Chodankar

Joint Cultural Secretary – Dr Fabisha Nidal,

Secretary Community services – Dr Syed Rahman

Joint Secretary Community Services – Dr Rayavarum Raghunandam

Membership Secretary – Dr Imtiyaz Nawaz

Joint Membership Secretary – Mohammad Umar

Communication Secretary – Dr Aditiya Raina

Joint Communication Secretary – Dr Piyush Bafna

The highlight of the function was felicitations of all outgoing OB members and former Presidents in a classical Indian traditional way.

Later the IDF members presented a cultural show followed by a raffle draw.

The activities of IDF include community services such as Health camps, School Health programs, Community Health Seminars, the Annual Health Guide and other activities for community services in conjunction with other Indian Associations in Kuwait under the patronage of the parent Kuwait Medical association.

IDF established in 2004, is affiliated with the Kuwait Medical Association (KMA). IDF was bestowed with the prestigious Bharatiya Pravasi Award in 2013 by the President of India, the late Mr Pranab Mukherjee. IDF has more than 500 Indian doctors members. Every year IDF conducts many free medical camps which benefit a huge section of the needy expatriate community. During the Covid pandemic, IDF undertook free teleconsultations 24/7 & counselling, & conducted health awareness webinars for the community.

