Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah Elected President of IDF Kuwait

Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah Elected President of Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait
Kuwait: The new team of Office Bearers of the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) was elected unanimously for a term of two years, 2022- 24 at the IDF Annual General Body Meeting at hotel Regency recently.
Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah was elected as the president of the Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait.
The new team of the Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) is as follows:
President- Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah
Vice Presidents Dr Sameer Humad & Dr Ananthpriya
General Secretary – Dr Thomas Koshy George
Treasurer – Dr Sunny Joseph Varghese
Joint General Secretary – Dr Ashok Deb
Joint Treasurer – Dr Jibin John
Cultural Secretary – Dr Pooja Chodankar
Joint Cultural Secretary – Dr Fabisha Nidal,
Secretary Community services – Dr Syed Rahman
Joint Secretary Community Services – Dr Rayavarum Raghunandam
Membership Secretary – Dr Imtiyaz Nawaz
Joint Membership Secretary – Mohammad Umar
Communication Secretary – Dr Aditiya Raina
Joint Communication Secretary – Dr Piyush Bafna
The highlight of the function was felicitations of all outgoing OB members and former Presidents in a classical Indian traditional way.
Later the IDF members presented a cultural show followed by a raffle draw.
The activities of IDF include community services such as Health camps, School Health programs, Community Health Seminars, the Annual Health Guide and other activities for community services in conjunction with other Indian Associations in Kuwait under the patronage of the parent Kuwait Medical association.
IDF established in 2004, is affiliated with the Kuwait Medical Association (KMA). IDF was bestowed with the prestigious Bharatiya Pravasi Award in 2013 by the President of India, the late Mr Pranab Mukherjee. IDF has more than 500 Indian doctors members. Every year IDF conducts many free medical camps which benefit a huge section of the needy expatriate community. During the Covid pandemic, IDF undertook free teleconsultations 24/7 & counselling, & conducted health awareness webinars for the community.