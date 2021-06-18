Spread the love



















Dr Ganesh P Mudraje of IMA Lodges Complaint against MLA H D Revanna for His Threats

Dr Ganesh Prasad Mudraje (Chairman, Harassment Committee Indian Medical Association, Karnataka State Branch of IMA ) Lodges Complaint against MLA H D Revanna (Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Karnataka, former Cabinet Minister of Government of Karnataka and leader of registered national political party called Janata Dal) for his Threats against the medical professionals and hospitals across the State of physical violence; and his recent comment that “He himself will attack the staff at Nursing Home”, as according to him some of the hospitals/Nursing Homes are overcharging the patients suffering from COVID-19.

Mangaluru: How safe are the Doctors and Hospitals in the Hands of Patients’ Kith and Kin ?-is the question many ask after a few attacks/confrontations that have taken place recently. If these kinds of abuses/attacks continue and immediate steps are not taken by the Government to save Doctors from unruly relatives it will be difficult for Doctors and Hospitals to treat patients with serious illnesses. While assaults on doctors have happened in the past, the problem has only increased in gravity, despite assurance by the authorities and higher-ups. Patients and their families should think that DOCTORS are no GODS to save everyone in their diseases-we always try our best to save a person’s life, but all diseases can’t be cured. These incidents have demoralized the medical fraternity which thus has become a soft target for hooligans.

Medical Profession Is At Risk? Doctors Saving Citizens Lives, Now Fear For Their Lives!

Doctors hope people who are trusted by the public to represent them introspect deeply and show remorse. These incidents, if allowed to continue unchecked, can have serious repercussions on patient care in the future and are sure to remove that much-needed compassion and care from the medical profession reducing it to just another service. It is hoped that governments take cognizance of these unpleasant developments and take remedial measures to create a better society where people/patients kith and kin are looked up to with faith and respect for solutions and not feared like criminals. Yes, Violence against medical personnel has increased over the past few years, despite a wave of state laws passed in 2008/2009 that explicitly prohibit such attacks on doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital property- categorizing such attacks as non-bailable offences and mandating prison terms of one to 10 years, depending on the state.

MLA H D Revanna

As a deterrent, such laws have clearly failed. The consequences appear grave. Doctors are now less likely to take risks since the death of a patient might provoke mayhem. If a patient comes in a serious condition and a doctor spends all night in the ICU with the patient, if he dies, the patient’s kith and kin will be after the doctor’s blood. The violence has also led to growing fissures within health systems, with younger doctors resentful of becoming punching bags without adequate protection from their supervisors and institutions. Strikes may provide an outlet for outrage, but they also lead to the neglect of countless other patients. According to the Act, violence against doctors, medical staff and medical establishments is a non-bailable offence, attracting imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 50,000. Unfortunately, with no awareness created about it, the Act seems to be followed only on paper. In the meantime, our lovely police are largely unaware of its existence. The handling of such assault is so depraved that despite several doctors suffering attacks recently, not a single conviction was made- and we saw and are seeing of all the abuses/attacks on docs still continuing and our CM nor Health Minister nor other politicians are simply remaining dumb?

Apart from the kith and kin of patients attacking the doctors and health care fraternity, here we have now a strong and influential MLA threatening the medical professionals and hospitals across the State of physical violence; and three days back he commented that “He himself will attack the staff at the Nursing Home”, as according to him some of the hospitals/Nursing Homes are overcharging the patients suffering from COVID-19. This MLA is H D Revanna, and also the former Minister of Government of Karnataka and leader of the registered national political party Janata Dal). In response to this Dr Ganesh Prasad Mudraje-the Chairman, Harassment Committee Indian Medical Association, Karnataka State Branch has lodged a complaint against MLA H D Revanna in the Puttur Town Police Station.

The COMPLAINT LETTER is as follows:

BEFORE THE STATION HOUSE OFFICER OF PUTTUR TOWN POLICE STATION AT PUTTUR Crime Number (FIR) -of 2021 Dr Ganesh Prasad Mudraje Aged 47 years. S/o Mr Govind Bhat Chairman, Harassment Committee Indian Medical Association, Karnataka State Branch. Address: Prajna Psychiatry Clinic, Puttur Center Building, Puttur – 574 201. Ph: 9448624924. Complainant AND Mr H. D. Revanna S/o Mr H. D. Deve Gowda MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Legislators Home, Near Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru – 560 001.

COMPLAINT LODGED AGAINST ACCUSED PERSON FOR COMMISSION OF VARIOUS OFFENCES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE KARNATAKA PROHIBITION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST MEDICARE SERVICE PERSONNEL AND DAMAGE TO PROPERTY IN MEDICARE SERVICE INSTITUTIONS ACT, 2009 AND THE EPIDEMIC DISEASES ACT, 1897 (AS AMENDED UP-TO-DATE INCLUDING IN 2020), DISASTER MANAGEMENT ACT 2005.

I, the undersigned, do hereby lodge the following complaint against the above-named accused person. I am a medical professional practicing Psychiatry in Puttur, having a clinic at the above address. I am also a permanent resident of Puttur living at Swasthi house, Bypass Road, Parladka, Puttur with my family. I am lodging this complaint for self and for and on behalf of the medical fraternity since I am the Chairman, Harassment Committee Indian Medical Association, Karnataka State Branch.

‘Take Patient Problems in Suitable Manner & NOT by Abusing/Attacking Us’ Request Doctors

1. The accused person is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Karnataka, former Cabinet Minister of Government of Karnataka, and leader of the registered national political party called Janata Dal. He wields enormous political influence on the voters of his constituency as well as the members of the said political party and also the general public all over Karnataka at large by virtue of his prominence and political might.

2. It is specifically submitted that the accused person has publicly threatened the medical professionals and hospitals across the State of physical violence; as according to him some of the hospitals are overcharging the patients suffering from COVID-19. This is widely reported/published in the major reputed newspaper called “Kannada Prabha” dated 15/06/2021. The news item is the incriminating material and relevant for the purpose of registration of crime against the accused person based on this complaint and therefore, the contents thereof may be read as an integral part hereof to avoid repetition of facts.

3. The reporter who has recorded the said threat held out by the accused person with dire consequences is the witness and the editor, printer and publisher are the other witnesses as they have confirmed the authenticity of the same.

File Photo

4. It is specifically submitted that any medical professional or hospital overcharging or indulging in any kind of unethical practice is highly condemnable and is therefore liable to be dealt with in accordance with the law. In such an event, the accused person or the aggrieved person is entitled to invoke the provisions of the Karnataka Private Medicals Establishment Act, 2017 (KPME Act) which provides a statutory Grievance Redressal mechanism. In this context, I do hereby clarify that I neither support nor defend any such illegal or unethical practice on the part of medical practitioners or the hospitals. However, openly threatening to commit violence with dire consequences on the hospital and medical professionals patently amounts to the commission of offences under the provisions of the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009. This kind of real threat of resorting to extra-judicial measures is going to prove fatal to society at a time when the nation is struggling to manage the once in a century kind of unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken a toll on the lives of millions of people across the globe and continues to pose threat to the lives of the people.

5. In the circumstances, it is also pertinent to note that the matter of violence on doctors has been taken seriously judicial note by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India as well as the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka, and various preventive measures have been suggested by way of directions. In this context, the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Jerryl Banait v. Union of India & Anr. (AIRONLINE 2020 SC 464) and In Re: Distribution of Essential Supplies and Services during Pandemic v. Nil (AIRONLINE 2021 SC 242). Further, the Hon’ble Government of India and the Government of Karnataka have also issued various guidelines through the Disaster Management Authority in the exercise of powers conferred by the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. It is also prudent to note that IGP Karnataka has issued SOPs to Karnataka police officers to handle the violence against the medical fraternity effectively.

6. It is needless to mention here that the medical professionals have been hailed as frontline Covid warriors and therefore, are given special privileges and protection by the Government of India and Government of Karnataka with a view to ensuring uninterrupted medical service to the needy. It is not out of place to mention here that more than 1400 medical professionals (doctors) and a significant number of health workers have succumbed while in medical service in the last 15 months. Moreover, thousands of medical and paramedical professionals have suffered due to the infections contracted solely due to their exposure to COVID-19 patients. Further, few doctors have reportedly committed suicide due to psychological stress-induced depression, which they have suffered solely on account of the long-term medical services rendered in the ICU, hospitals, etc.

7. At a time when the most fragile, sensitive, and mutual trust-based relationship between the doctor and patient is weakening due to the involvement of unlawful elements of the society, doctors are at the receiving end and suffering from severe psychological stress as their very existence is in crisis. There has been violence on the medical professionals across the country due to misunderstanding and sensationalization of the matter by the media. Having taken note of this, the Government of Karnataka has enacted special legislation called the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act, 2009, and also an amendment has been introduced in the Epidemic Act, making special provisions to give special 5 | Page protection to the medical professionals and the hospitals by treating them as “COVID warriors” in line with the directives issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the aforementioned landmark judicial verdicts. Furthermore, the Home Secretary of the Government of India has written a letter to all Chief Secretaries of all the states to make special provisions for providing protection to the medical professionals and the hospitals on 22nd April 2020.

8. It is, therefore, needless to reiterate here that the medical professionals and hospitals have been misunderstood due to the sensationalization of the negative news campaign by vested elements of the society fuelled by some of the irresponsible social media postings, which unfortunately has created deep-rooted prejudices, bias, preconceived notions, suspicion, contempt, and hatred, particularly the manner in which the treatment has been administered and exorbitant charges are being collected from the COVID-19 patients.

9. It is pertinent to note here that the accused person has not given any clarification in the media about his open threat which has been widely reported in various newspapers. This clearly shows that the accused person has made this statement with premeditated intention to create enmity between doctors and the patients or the public at large, which is going to lead to unrest or civil war. As a direct result, there is an imminent danger of triggering law and order problems during this pandemic that affects critical moments of our lives.

10. It is submitted that the heinous criminal acts committed by the accused person amount to violence against the doctors and the hospitals including myself. I am also espousing the cause of similarly placed medical practitioners like me who are under the immediate and imminent threat to life and property due to the per se illegal criminal acts committed by the accused person in the manner stated hereafter.

11. Under the circumstances, since the offences committed are cognizable in nature, I request you to register this complaint as FIR and investigate the crime strictly in accordance with law by taking the accused person into custody. He poses a great risk to society at large.

12. In light of the above, I hope that you will treat this complaint in its proper perspective in the larger interest of the public and investigate effectively, professionally and without any fear or favour in accordance with the law. I am ready and willing to assist the investigating officer to provide better particulars and also will actively cooperate.

Dr Ganesh Prasad Mudraje-Puttur dated 17-06-2021

In conclusion, in my perspective, thus, in instances of patient deaths, people believe in exacting immediate revenge, seeking their “pound of flesh” using physical means rather than filing a case in court. So what’s the cure? What can be done? Though the scenario seems gloomy, tackling the problem requires residents’ participation. Violence in any form and, in any setting, is despicable. However, acts of violence in a hospital are the most extreme and should be dealt with with an iron hand. Hospitals are sanctums of healing and recuperation. In addition to jeopardizing the safety of medical personnel, violence threatens patient safety and hampers their recovery to health. For the better of society, doctors too — rather than giving the cold shoulder to the other aggrieved parties — should work in tandem with the government as well as the public, to tide over this crisis. Long live the Doctors- the Life Saviors! and the present COVID WARRIORS! May God bless them and protect them during their risky service during the deadly pandemic.

