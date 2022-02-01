Dr GG Laxman Prabhu-HoD of Urology, KMC Hospital Elected Secretary of Urological Society of India

Dr GG Laxman Prabhu-Head of Department of Urology, Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru Elected Secretary of Urological Society of India

Mangaluru: The Urological Society of India is the apex body of qualified urologists in India which has a close collaborative association with professional bodies of urologists world over. Dr. GG Laxman Prabhu, a urologist from KMC Hospital Mangalore has been elected as Secretary of the Urological Society of India. His tenure as Secretary will be for the period 2023-2024. The result of the election was declared in the 55th annual conference of the society which was held in Ahmedabad between January 27- January 29.

Dr Prabhu has served as a council member and President of Karnataka Urology Association, Secretary of Association of Southern Urologists and council member of Urological Society of India in the past. He has also served the erstwhile IMA DK branch (now IMA Mangalore) as secretary. Currently, he is serving as Professor and Head of the Department of Urology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, which has an active postgraduate course in Urology.

Speaking in the election, Dr. GG Laxman Prabhu said, “I am glad to be part of the Urological Society of India. It will be a great opportunity to serve the cause of Urology and the members and I am looking forward to it.”

About Manipal Hospitals :

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.