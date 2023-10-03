Dr. H. Prabhakar elected as I.C.C. Vice President

Mangaluru: City based eminent Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Chief interventional Cardiologist of Father Muller Medical College Hospital has been elected as vice president of Prestigious “Indian College of Cardiology”. He was elected during the ICC CON – 2023 30th Annual Conference held at Bangalore on 01.10.2023. The association has more than 1300 Cardiologists as life members from all over India.

Dr. H Prabhakar is the first cardiologist to start cardiac intervention procedure in Mangalore City and first cardiologist to be elected as Vice President of Premier Association “Indian college of cardiology”. He has performed more than 15000 cardiac procedures successfully in Mangalore. Dr H Prabhakar has been active in the field of Cardiology services and medical education for the past 25 years. His pioneering service has been duly recognised by Indian College of Cardiology.

Dr H Prabhakar has conducted many National & International Cardiology Conferences in Mangalore for last two decades. He has been associated with many State and National cardiology association in various prominent posts.

