Dr H S Ballal Inaugurates Advanced Multi Slice CT Scan Machine at KMC Attavar

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar has added another feather in its cap with the acquisition of an advanced Multi Slice CT Scan Machine. Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, inaugurated the equipment on April 5, in the presence of Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro – Vice Chancellor – MAHE (Mangalore Campus), Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean – Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Dr Anand Venugopal, Regional COO of the MAHE Teaching Hospital, Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent – KMC hospital Attavar and other dignitaries.

The new CT equipment is equipped with cutting-edge technology and will allow health professionals to make quick, more precise diagnoses. It contains a variety of qualities that make it appropriate for a variety of diagnostic procedures, including cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and abdominal imaging. The device is also designed to limit radiation exposure, so making patients safer. With the addition of this wide-bore CT scanner, The Comprehensive Cancer Care Department at KMC Attavar will now be able to provide better treatment to the cancer patients.

Addressing the gathering Pro-Chancellor HS Ballal said, “The installation of this new CT equipment is another step towards MAHE Teaching Hospital’s mission to provide the community with world-class medical treatment at an affordable price. It demonstrates our dedication to investing in cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs for the benefit of our patients.”

Addressing the gathering Santosh Rai, The Head of the department of the Radiology and Imaging at KMC Attavar said, “The new CT equipment is a substantial boost to KMC Attavar Mangalore’s diagnostic capabilities. It will assist our physicians in making quicker and more accurate diagnoses, which will eventually result in improved patient outcomes.”

Like this: Like Loading...