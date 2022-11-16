Dr Hilda D’Souza Appointed New Principal of FMCOAHS

Mangaluru: The mantle of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) was bestowed on Dr Hilda Fernandes nee D’Souza in a short yet meaningful installation ceremony held at Father Muller College here on November 16.

The members of the Management Committee, Faculty, and students of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) and College of Allied Health Sciences who had waited in anticipation of the announcement of the new principal participated in the installation ceremony.

Rev Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of the Father Muller Medical College coordinated the solemn ceremony and welcomed the dignitaries in support of the new installation.

The Dean FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza thanked the management, faculty and students for the trust reposed in him during his additional charge.

Fr Ajith in his announcement named Dr Hilda D’Souza as the new Principal. Later the Dean FMMC handed over the charge to Dr Hilda.

Dr Hilda D’Souza in her acceptance and maiden speech as the principal felt anxious about the burden of the largest college of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions being given to her and at the same time being elated about the trust and reciprocity of the management in her. Her long association with the medical college from the start as an Assistant Professor to the Director of the NABL-accredited lab of FMMCH has been a fruitful yet learning journey.

She thanked her parents and her siblings for their ardent support in completing her medical education even though from a poor rural background. She made it a point to thank her teachers and PU faculty who guided her in the path of sciences. Her praises and thanks to her husband Dr Clement R S D’Souza, Prof & Head, Dept of General Surgery in abundance. She thanked her children for being her guide.

In his presidential address, Director FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed Dr Hilda into the Management committee fold and reminded her that the faith and service at the Institutions had made her an apt candidate for the post. Being a woman at the helm moreover, a woman who has strived hard for success and climbed the steps with stride and confidence was commendable and an example. Though the place was left vacant due to unforeseen circumstances, the leadership and charge taken by Dr Antony Sylvan needed appreciation.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho also appreciated the Bishop of Mangalore and the President of the FMCI whose wisdom and support to the Institution’s every need including the installation. He wished success and long innings to the new Principal Dr Hilda D’Souza.