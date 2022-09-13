Dr Imran Pasha Receives Best NSS Program Officer Award & YDC Gets Best NSS Unit Award

NSS Program Officer of Unit-1 of Yenepoya Dental College Dr Imran Pasha M Receives Best NSS Program officer award and Yenepoya Dental College received best NSS Unit Award

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka, State National Service Scheme Cell, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports organised the NSS State Award distribution ceremony at Rajabhavan, Bangalore here on September 10.

Dr Imran Pasha M, NSS Program Officer of Unit-1 of Yenepoya Dental College was given the Best NSS Program officer award. The Yenepoya Dental College received best NSS Unit Award and the award was received by Dr Akhter Husain on behalf of the College. The Award was presented by the governor Tawar Singh Gehlot in the presence of Minister Narayan Gowda, Professor Lingaraju Gandhi, Vice Chancellor Bangalore City University, Gopal Krishna IAS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and sports, Prathap Lingaiah, NSS State Officer, Government of Karnataka, K V Khadri Narasimhaiah, Director, NSS regional Cell, Government of India, CN Sridhar KAS Registrar Bangalore City University.

Dr M. Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor and Dr Ashwini Shetty, NSS Program Coordinators were also present from the Yenepoya Deemed to be University.

