Dr John D Silva re-elected Secretary of Mangalore Diocese Pastoral Parishad

Mangaluru: Dr John Edward D’Silva has been re-elected as the secretary of Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP), Diocese of Mangalore for a period 2023-2025 during the DPP meeting held on June 28, 2023, at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail, Mangalore.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore presided over the meeting.

During the meeting election for the executive committee was held. Louis J Pinto and Pramila Shaila Peris were elected for a term of three years.

Alwyn Santhosh Menezes from Moodbidri Deanery and Usha Fernandes from City Deanery have been chosen as members of the Catholic Council of Karnataka (CCK). They will be representing the diocese at the regional level.

Dr John D’Silva has been also chosen as a member of the Catholic Council of India (CCI). He will be representing the Diocese of Mangalore at the National level.

Fr Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar of the diocese addressed the DPP members on their role and responsibility. Many of the members voiced their views and suggestions and highlighted the pastoral areas in the diocese which need more focus.

The Diocesan Pastoral Parishad consists of the Bishop of Mangalore as President, Vicar General as Vice President, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Chancellor, Judicial Vicar, Procurator and Secretary of the Priests’ Council.

The other Ex-officio members of DPP include Vicars Forane, Diocesan Pastoral Commissions Coordinator and Secretaries, Religious Superiors, Centres, Institutions and Raknno, Spiritual Directors, Directors, Animators and Presidents of Associations and Ministries.

The body also includes the representatives of 12 deaneries and members nominated by the bishop.

