Dr John Edward D’silva Elected Secretary of ‘Diocean Pastoral Parishad’

Mangaluru: Dr John Edward D’Silva has been elected as the secretary of the ‘Diocean Pastoral Parishad’ of the Diocese of Mangalore for the period-2020-2022. The election for this post was held recently at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Dr John Edward D’Silva has vast experience in education as well as social field, as the Animator of youth at Cordel and Cathedral Parishes.

Dr John Edward D’Silva is an Associate Professor of Mathematics and the Director of Xavier Block of Science and Research at St Aloysius College (autonomous), Mangaluru. Earlier he served as Dean and Principal of St Aloysius PU College. He is also a member of the Governing Boards and Academic Councils of various institutions in the city.