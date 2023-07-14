Dr K Vidya Kumari Takes Charge As Udupi DC

Udupi: Dr K Vidya Kumari IAS, has taken charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi district on July 14.

Dr K Vidya Kumari took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district from the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, Kurma Rao M at the District Offices Complex

The government has posted K. Vidyakumari, 2014 batch IAS officer, as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi by transferring incumbent M. Kurma Rao without any posting.

She had been promoted from the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Earlier, she worked as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi. She was also the Chief Executive Officer of Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat. Vidyakumari hails from Ullal area, near Mangaluru.

