Dr Kumar IAS Takes Charge as CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat

Mangaluru: Dr Kumar IAS took charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat on February 19.

Dr Kumar was welcomed by the officers of the various departments of the Zilla Panchayat with floral bouquets.

After taking charge as the CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Speaking to mangalorean.com Dr Kumar said, “Today I have taken charge as the CEO of Zilla Panchayat. It is my privilege and honour to be here to work as the CEO of ZP because I already have the experience of working as ADC of Dakshina Kannada for three years. I know that the people of Mangaluru are very co-operative. My earlier experience of working here will help me do my job well, and I am confident about it.”

Dr Kumar further said, “Being the CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat, my priority is Cleanliness, Health and Development. During this COVID pandemic, I will prioritise cleanliness, health and development and bring awareness among the people to overcome this situation. I request the peoples’ representatives to co-operate and support me to carry out my work effectively.”

Pics by Astel Pereira, Team Mangalorean