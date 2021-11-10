Spread the love



















Dr M N Rajendra Kumar Hints on Contesting for MLC as Independent Candidate

Udupi: Senior Co-operative leader, president of state Cooperative Mahamandala Dr M N Rajendra Kumar hinted that he may contest the Karnataka Legislative Council Elections as an Independent Candidate.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on November 11, Rajendra Kumar said, “Leaders from the cooperative sectors are forcing me to contest the elections. The government should reserve a seat for the Cooperative sectors in the Legislative council. Winning or Losing is not important for me, I will not contest as a candidate of any political party. If I contest, I will contest as an Independent candidate”.

“In the local bodies, more than 50% of panchayat members come from the cooperative sectors. 30% of women from the Navodaya self-help groups are panchayat members, and they are insisting on me to contest the elections. I will announce my decision on November 17, and if possible I will file my nomination on the same day”, he said.

