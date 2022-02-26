Dr Mohan Alva inaugurates ‘ParamPrateeka’ Art festival to mark Completion of 27 Years of Prasad Art Gallery

Mangaluru: Dr M. Mohan Alva, Chairman, Alva’s Educational Trust, Moodabidri inaugurated ‘ParamPrateeka’ a unique art festival that commemorates the completion of 27 years by Prasad Art Gallery, Mangalore on Saturday, February 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The four-day event is being hosted amidst natural greenery in the gallery founder Koti Prasad Alva’s spacious residential compound at ‘Ram Prasad’, Kodialguthu East Road, Mangalore. The festival will continue till 28th February 2022 from 9:30 am to 7:30 pm. Shivananda Basavanthappa, Director, Bodhi College of Visual Art, Bengaluru was the guest of honour. Capt. Ganesh Karnik, Former Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council presided over the function.

Prasad Art Gallery, Mangalore’s first and most prolific art gallery was founded by artist Koti Prasad Alva in 1994 to meet the need for an art gallery in the city.

In his inaugural address, Dr Mohan Alva said, “Beauty is essential to society. Whoever has this consciousness understands that they love the country, the environment and the society.” The guest of honour Shivananda Basavanthappa highlighted the importance of antique art collections and spoke about the social and cultural value of antiques.

In his presidential address, Capt. Ganesh Karnik observed that it is the duty of the government to provide an art gallery and it is appreciable that the artists themselves have got together to fill this void.

Rekha Alva welcomed the gathering. Sharath Halla gave the introductory address. Riya Alva delivered the vote of thanks. Veena Shetty compered the programme.

The event venue wore a festive look with beautiful works of art adorning almost every inch of the space available. The place was abuzz with activity and enthusiastic artists and art lovers were seen to be swarming all over. ‘ParamPrateeka’ art festival showcases art in three categories: (1) Exhibition of Artifacts and Antiquities, (2) Competition of Installation Art titled ‘Paramprateeka’ and (3) Exhibition of works by 27 reputed senior Artists. This unprecedented showcasing of a wide variety of art promises to be an unforgettable event and an unbeatable treat for artists and art lovers alike.

A special Interactive Session is arranged with internationally renowned visual artist L. N. Tallur on Sunday, 27th February 2022 at 4:30 pm. The session will be moderated by Nemiraj Shetty, Art Historian, Mindcraft Studios.

For more information contact:

· Koti Prasad Alva 98453 80095

· Ganesh Somayaji 98453 35557

· Harish Kodialbail 97431 20044

· Iranna Thippannavar 97415 07954