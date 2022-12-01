Dr P Giridhar Kini was appointed as the Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Mangaluru: Manipal Academy of Higher Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr P Giridhar Kini as the Registrar, MAHE, Manipal effective December 01, 2022. He takes over the charge from Dr Narayana Sabhahit who was elevated as the Pro Vice-Chancellor – Technology and Science, MAHE, Manipal from December 01, 2022.

Dr P Giridhar Kini (L) receives a bouquet from Dr Narayana Sabhahit, the Outgoing Registrar of MAHE

Dr Giridhar has been serving MAHE in various academic & administrative capacities since 1999. He was appointed as the Director of Admissions, at MAHE in January 2018. During his tenure, the MAHE Admissions Team ensured a smooth admissions process, even during the pandemic period.

Dr Sabhahit is associated with MAHE for over 34 years. During his tenure as the Registrar since 2015, Dr Sabhahit has exceptionally managed the responsibilities entrusted to him. Along with other top leaders, he has successfully managed UGC Inspection, IOE Empowered Committee visits and NAAC peer team visits etc. His leadership during difficult times including the pandemic period is highly appreciated.