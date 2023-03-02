Dr. P. P. Devan of AJ Medical College Recipient of ‘GOLDEN AIM’ Award



Mangaluru: Dr. P .P. Devan, professor in the dept of ENT of AJ Medical College, Mangaluru, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Aim’ award. The 11th edition of the Golden Aim Conference was organised by Dynergic Business Solutions, Bengaluru.

On the occasion, the Most Trusted Health Care Leadership -ENT Specialist of Eminence was conferred on Dr. P.P. Devan who was the former head of the ENT dept for nearly a decade.

