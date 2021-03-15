Spread the love



















Dr Padmaja Udayakumar of Father Muller’s Bags Women’s honour in Medical Publication

Mangaluru: There has been a tremendous wave of pride flowing through the Father Muller Charitable Institutions with wave upon wave of success and leadership recognition. Latest being the recognition conferred to Dr Padmaja Udaykumar, Professor and Head department of Pharmacology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital. She has been recognized in the article titled ‘Erudite Women’s Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Medical Education: A Recognition on the International Women’s Day 2021” by Manishi Bansal and Shashi Raheja, Published in Global Journal of Medical Research : K Interdisciplinary, Volume 21, Issue I, Version 1.0 Year 2021. Global Journals Inc. is a premier research paper publisher with a global reputation for publishing quality journals and services which cover all streams.

Dr Padmaja did her MBBS from Government Medical College, Bellary in 1987 and MD from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal in 1991. She has many publications to her name and has authored many books in pharmacology, noted ones being, Medical Pharmacology for Medical Students, Medical Pharmacology for Dental Students and Exam preparatory Manual under publishing houses of CBS and Jaypee Brothers. She joined Father Muller Medical College in 2000 and has been the Vice Dean between 2016-2020. She also took on many roles in the Father Muller charitable Institutions namely being the Allied Health College In charge, as a student counsellor which has earned her many praises and has been part of the management and advisory committees.

The article gives a synopsis of 40 women stalwarts who have worked towards the upliftment of medical education of our country India. The authors of the article admit to the fact that writing an article may take days to author a book and take months and years. The women here need no escalator support but are pathfinders in themselves. Thus the article documented and recognized these women so more young talented women may shine too.

The Management of FMCI led by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho has come in praise of Dr Padmaja for being a woman of gentleness, humility and great academician. Her work with students and management needs no mention and she never needs to be asked to carry out her duties. Such recognition has brought laurels to the Institution and shows that women are multi-taskers and committed to the things they do.

Dr Padmaja has her better half in Dr Udaykumar (MD Forensic Medicine and an expert in the field) who is the Medical Superintendent of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital and the man behind his woman. Their togetherness inspires many couples to lead their life in duty to their work, family, society and also in pleasures of life. They have two sons one being a businessman and the younger one has pursued his Medical studies in Father Muller Medical College.