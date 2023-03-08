Dr Preethi L N once again delivered Oral Statement before United Nations Committee

Mangaluru: Dr Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru (B.A.LL.B (Hons.) Gold Medalist NLSIU, Bangalore, LL.M University of Reading, U.K., PhD (Law) Lancaster University, U.K.) has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr Amit Anand.

The Oral statement was delivered before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them” during the Day of General Discussion (DGD) on Article 11 of the CRPD on 7 March 2023.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her book chapter in the “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York is the first collected volume on COVID-19 law and policy issues in Asia. There are 30 chapters in the book written by authors from 17 jurisdictions. The book captures the initial responses to the Covid-19 Pandemic while identifying enduring law and policy challenges. It also critically examines policy responses in terms of effectiveness and fairness.

In this book Dr Preethi has co-authored a chapter along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”. The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations.

Dr Preethi’s work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of the Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session [on line] of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Among other things, their report highlighted those children who are removed from their homes and placed in residential care (Child Care Institutions (CCIs) / Shelter Homes) are often re-victimized by those who are responsible for providing them with a supportive, protective and caring environment. Nearly 40% of such residential homes in India do not have adequate measures in place to prevent physical or sexual abuse of children. 91% of the CCIs are run and managed by NGOs in the country. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it on the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September 2021”.

Dr Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees including the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women on “Equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems” for the half-day general discussion (22 February 2023) and on the Rights of Indigenous Women and Girls (24 June 2021) and to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as part of the general discussion on the right of persons with disabilities to work and employment with regard to Article 27 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (22nd March 2021).

Her joint written statements are also published on the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) website on various issues including, General Recommendations on the equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems (February 2023), ‘Draft Guidelines on Deinstitutionalization, including in emergencies’ to the Committee on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (14th June 2022), ‘Gender-based violence in India’ to inform the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health’s forthcoming report to the 50th session of the Human Rights Council (February 2022), ‘Current racially inspired human rights violations, systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests’ to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, (25th June 2021), General Recommendation on the equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems (17th February 2023), ‘Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’ to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, (September 2021) and on the situation of the violations and abuses of human rights rooted in harmful practices related to accusations of witchcraft and ritual attacks, as well as stigmatization for the purpose of informing the drafting by OHCHR of the study requested by the Human Rights Council resolution 47/8 (1st March 2023).

Preethi has published her research widely in various international academic journals. She is also a Senior Editor of the King’s Student Law Review Journal and Forum, at King’s College London.

