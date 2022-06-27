‘Dr Raj Cup Celebrity Cricket Season-5′ To be Held in Dubai in Remembrance of Puneeth Raj

UAE: Karnataka Film Directors & Choreographers Union, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru in association with various Sandalwood Celebrities are fully geared up to present the much-awaited ‘Dr Raj Cup Celebrity Cricket Season 5’ in fond remembrance of Power Star Karnataka Ratna Puneet Raj Kumar in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday the 23rd July 2022 evening 7 pm to 4 am in Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The star-studded Cricket with Musical programme will be the first time ever in the United Arab Emirates as per the President of Karnataka Film Directors Union, Rajesh Brahmavar who revealed this to the press during a meeting today in Banquet Hall of Fortune Atrium Hotel, Karama, Dubai along with the Guest Praveen Kumar Shetty, President of Karnataka NRI Forum Dubai & Chairman of Fortune Group of Hotels.

Presidents, Members, Leaders of various Karnataka Associations, Kannada Associations, Tulu Associations, Konkani Associations, Yakshagana Groups, Biruver Kudla, Members of Tulu Film & Kannada Film industries & Media Representatives were present during the function who confirmed their support to this mega event.

Ganesh Rai, Ex-President of Sharjah Karnataka Sangha compered and welcomed the audience. He introduced the Guests who then spoke about the event.

Praveen Shetty who took the initiative confirmed his fullest support and appealed to all the invitees to be part of the event with maximum numbers to make this event a memorable one.

Rajesh Brahmavar in his speech narrated how the event started way back for the first time in Davangere, the second time in Hubli, third-year Bhagalkote, Bijapur, Gulbarga fourth year Hassan, Bengaluru and later as everyone requested that we should unitedly host the firth one outside India. So the first one they agreed to host in Melbourne Australia second time in Dubai which is the current event and next year in Bahrain.

Now all the Sandalwood Stars, Technicians and Union members are all geared up to host the event in UAE which go Live in Media and more than 250 members are all ready to participate in this event. A host of Celebrities including Sandalwood Stars Sudeep, Shivrajkumar, Upendra, Sharan, Dhananjay, Ganesh, Darling Krishna and a host of celebrities including Directors, Music Directors, Singers, Actors, Manikant Kadri, Sadhu Kokila and the Team of Cricket having 19 members in a team with more than 40 members in cricket team itself are already prepared to be part of the mega event.

Totally it will be an event filled with Cricket, Music and Entertainment throughout the night to keep the spectators fully engaged. There will be special offers with the tickets including a photo session, Dinner with the Actors, Special Moments to capture, Songs, Entertainment and so on.

More updates will follow in due course on the ticket bookings which might be online and a grand event with more than 3000 spectators expected to be part of the show which will be the first time in the history of Sandalwood Events in UAE.

Photos: Nagaraj Rao Udupi