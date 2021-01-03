Dr Richa Shukla, Astrologer Par Excellence!!
Interviewed by – Donald D’ Silva, Karkala, Mira Road.
Dr Richa Shukla a scholar of Hindu Vedic Astrology, a keen observer of Indian Heritage, and an AstroCoach. Through my practice, now in the 19th year, She has been an able Coach and Guide people to strike the fine balance between spirituality and daily living. Thousands of lives across the globe find themselves empowered with renewed perspectives towards life and its possibilities.
Individuals, Business entities, Entrepreneurs and Industries have gained insights that have helped them sustain throughout fluctuating markets and have taken well-guided decisions that have given them the required growth and profit.
Welcome, Dr Shukla to Mangalorean.com. Pls tell our readers about your programs and how they can benefit from it?
Dr Shukla: My astrological readings are practical, logic-oriented and scientific. I wish to allow individuals, professionals and entrepreneurs gain relative insights of their path ahead and lead their life harmoniously to glorified success.
Astrology guides you to cover the distance between “promise to possibility”. Your well-planned decisions change your life for better and you can explore your destiny with precision.
Astrology can change your perspective towards life and you stop blaming persons for your sufferings, it helps you gain spiritual elevation too.
Pls tell us about your Astro Qualifications?
Dr Shukla: Academically, I have completed my Masters and PH. D in History from St. John’s College, Agra India.
My father Dr JP Agnihotri was a renowned scholar of Astrology, and out of intense curiosity, my fascination towards Vedic sciences and astrology began taking formative steps.
I have been formally educated under the able guidance of Shri KN Rao and achieved the respected qualifications of Jyotish Alankar, Jyotish Acharya and Research from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Delhi.
What are the Industries you are associated with?
Dr Shukla: Industries I am currently associated with are as follows:
Arts & Entertainment
Governance Policies and Reforms
Aviation, Tours and Hospitality
Healthcare, Medical and Wellness
News, Media, Publications
Agriculture and Food Productions
Civil / Mechanical Engineering, Construction and Real Estate
Chemical, Petrochemical + Oil and Gas
FMCG, Food and Beverage
Banking, Investment, Finance and Insurance
Education and Information Services
Anything you have for our readers?
Dr Shukla: You may visit my website: https://astrologybyricha.com or drop in a note /download the digital card from the featured section to get connected to a path-breaking future.
I am on the mission to demystify astrology, to know more about such myths and my astrological take on them do follow and subscribe my youtube channel-
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YawdHoH9892GaG3uuCOlw
For the daily dose of astrology follow me on Instagram-AstrologybyRicha
Contact No: +91 9810546616
Email: richa.astrology@gmail.com
Website: www.astrologybyricha.com
LinkedIn: astrocoach-dr-richa-shukla
Facebook: astrologybyricha
YouTube: astrologybyricha
Instagram: astrologybyricha