Dr Richa Shukla, Astrologer Par Excellence!!

Interviewed by – Donald D’ Silva, Karkala, Mira Road.

Dr Richa Shukla a scholar of Hindu Vedic Astrology, a keen observer of Indian Heritage, and an AstroCoach. Through my practice, now in the 19th year, She has been an able Coach and Guide people to strike the fine balance between spirituality and daily living. Thousands of lives across the globe find themselves empowered with renewed perspectives towards life and its possibilities.

Individuals, Business entities, Entrepreneurs and Industries have gained insights that have helped them sustain throughout fluctuating markets and have taken well-guided decisions that have given them the required growth and profit.

Welcome, Dr Shukla to Mangalorean.com. Pls tell our readers about your programs and how they can benefit from it?

Dr Shukla: My astrological readings are practical, logic-oriented and scientific. I wish to allow individuals, professionals and entrepreneurs gain relative insights of their path ahead and lead their life harmoniously to glorified success.

Astrology guides you to cover the distance between “promise to possibility”. Your well-planned decisions change your life for better and you can explore your destiny with precision.

Astrology can change your perspective towards life and you stop blaming persons for your sufferings, it helps you gain spiritual elevation too.

Pls tell us about your Astro Qualifications?

Dr Shukla: Academically, I have completed my Masters and PH. D in History from St. John’s College, Agra India.

My father Dr JP Agnihotri was a renowned scholar of Astrology, and out of intense curiosity, my fascination towards Vedic sciences and astrology began taking formative steps.

I have been formally educated under the able guidance of Shri KN Rao and achieved the respected qualifications of Jyotish Alankar, Jyotish Acharya and Research from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Delhi.

What are the Industries you are associated with?

Dr Shukla: Industries I am currently associated with are as follows:

Arts & Entertainment

Governance Policies and Reforms

Aviation, Tours and Hospitality

Healthcare, Medical and Wellness

News, Media, Publications

Agriculture and Food Productions

Civil / Mechanical Engineering, Construction and Real Estate

Chemical, Petrochemical + Oil and Gas

FMCG, Food and Beverage

Banking, Investment, Finance and Insurance

Education and Information Services

Anything you have for our readers?

