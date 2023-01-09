Dr Ronald Colaco Conferred with ‘World Book of Records Certificate for His Charity Work

Bengaluru: Dr Ronald Colaco has been bestowed with a certificate of excellence by The World Book of Records, London for carrying out his social and charitable work by creating infrastructural support for the government of Karnataka besides upliftment of society. The certificate of excellence was announced under UID 00318 on September 28, 2022, in the House of Commons of the British Parliament, London during the Indo-UK Leadership Summit.

Veerendra Sharma, five times UK MP of Indian origin who was also a signatory presented the certificate to Dr Colaco amidst a galaxy of the audience who had arrived at the Clarks Exotica Convention Hall on December 6, 2022, along with other dignitaries that included national BJP co-ordinator C T Ravi, former state minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, newly appointed AICC general secretary for overseas Indians Dr Arathi Krishna, MLC Bhoje Gowda, Narasimha Murthy and Prof Radhakrishnan among others.

In his presidential address, Veerendra Sharma said, “It is a great honour and a privilege for me to come back to Karnataka after a few years gap. I came here in 2016 and I have come back this year. Dr Colaco is inspirational and secular in his thoughts. He has contributed millions to the welfare of society. While many world leaders like Obama, David Cameron or Modi thought about the need to do something in the world to improve the quality of life of everybody, Colaco is a person who thought and had the idea many years ago to improve the quality of those who needed to rise from poverty with education and infrastructure and carried out the same. So I feel proud that I was in a position to sign that certificate of World Records for Dr Colaco for his service, contribution and dedication. I need to contribute and thank Dr Jean Ronald Colaco for showing dedication in carrying on and supporting the vision of her husband and also their sons and other family members.”

Veerendra Sharma also further stated, “Normally we remember not only those who got the wealth for themselves and the family, but we and the future generations will remember those people who have served humanity, who serve the communities, who served and supported those in need. What is the difference between Colaco and us? What brings him close to being a saintly person of this current century? Colaco is a ‘saint’ who now lives with us, amongst us. A saint who thought about society.”

In his address, former Karnataka state minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Veerendra Heggade described Dr Colaco as a ‘Vishwa Manava’, which means, ‘man of the world.’ This is the right description made by the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari. Dr Colaco is an inspiration to others. If we keep our earnings for ourselves it goes to only a few people like our family members but when we share it with others it goes to everyone who needs it. Dr Colaco has done that by sharing his earnings with the downtrodden. I have seen Dr Colaco closely for the last 20 years, When he came to Devanahalli nobody used to come here. But he planted the seed of development of Devanahalli, and today Dr Colaco is one of the significant people who helped in the growth of the entire Bengaluru.”

In his address, MLC Bojegowda hailed Dr Colaco as a man of the poor people. “He has treated people of all walks of life and all religions the same way. His respect for the poor and the downtrodden is commendable,” he said. He made a special mention of the wife of Dr Colaco for supporting and standing by him at every step. Without her support Dr Colaco could not have achieved whatever he has achieved today, Gowda said. He urged C T Ravi, chief guest of the programme to consider and recommend Dr Colaco’s name for a central government honour. “Karnataka state has honoured Dr Colaco with the Rajyotsava award, I request C T Ravi to bring this to the Centre’s attention and recognise him with a suitable honour,” he said.

C T Ravi addressing the gathering said, “I and Dr Colaco both come from the same Malnad region. When his name was included in the World Books of Record, my friends and I decided to felicitate him at a public function. Though he was not in favour of it, I had to convince him to accept the honour. Donors like Dr Colaco do not want publicity for the donations or good deeds they make but others need to be inspired by the noble and charitable work done by people like Dr Colaco.”

Dr Colaco, in his response to the honour, said: “The secret of my giving is, as I said earlier, during my wedding myself and my wife Jean before expressing our wedding vows, we took an oath before the altar that certain percentage of my income will be set aside for the cause of the poor and social causes. Once you have done that it is not your money. You have to give it away. Therefore you don’t feel bad and sad to give what is not yours. I would like to set aside a small percentage, maybe for educating one child from a rural area in a year or meeting the expenses of the uniform or books or caring for a destitute. God has given us this single opportunity to pass by this world. There is no second chance for any of us to come back into this world. And so whatever least we can do for our underprivileged brothers or sisters, we can do it now or never. It is the least we can return to the society that we are born in and grow up with. And I always say that instead of adding years to life I would like to make it meaningful every year that I leave behind.”

Dr Colaco thanked the World Book of Records for the certificate bestowed on him. “One of the signatories Veerendra Sharma is here. I am honoured that he has come and he has handed over the certificate personally. So I would like to thank Sharmaji for doing this.” Entrepreneur Anand Lobo from Bahrain, also a well-known host and event organizer compared the entire event along with TV artiste and event host Aparna.