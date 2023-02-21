Dr Ronald Colaco to Get Public Honour in Mangaluru on Feb 24

Mangaluru: “It is indeed a matter of great pride and honour that our own Mangalorean Dr Ronald Colaco has been bestowed with the Certificate of Excellence by the World Book of Records, London in recognition of his social, humanitarian and charitable activities. On this momentous occasion, we have decided to felicitate Dr Colaco with a public function on February 24 at Fr Muller Convention Centre”, said the President of the Felicitation Committee J R Lobo during a press conference held at the Kanara Club, Kadri here, on February 21.

Addressing the mediapersons Lobo said, “Dr Ronald Colaco, a prominent NRI Businessman and Philanthropist has recently entered the prestigious World Book of Records, London, for his social and charitable works. We Mangaloreans are honoured to felicitate Dr Ronald Colaco on this special occasion. Dr Ronald Colaco started his professional career in 1975 and since then has served successfully in 8 countries as Commercial CEO for a Consortium of 3 multinational corporates involved in turnkey petro-refinery and Petro-chemical projects”.

Lobo further said, “Dr Colaco’s entrepreneurial acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence have enabled him to achieve remarkable success, both in India and abroad. A globally acclaimed business leader based out of the United Arab Emirates, Dr Colaco has maintained and nourished deep ties with his homeland, channelizing his energy and resources to not only modernise but also enrich its social and cultural heritage. He has worked tirelessly to support a wide range of charitable causes. including education, healthcare, and community development. From constructing roads and houses to developing more than 64 schools, building police stations to renovating places of worship across communities, Dr Colaco’s legacy of selfless service spans over 25 years”.

Lobo also said, “He has pioneered welfare works across multiple domains. He is the first individual to build a state-of-the-art police station in Frazer Town, Bengaluru and the first among the laity to single-handedly build a church, to list a few. He holds the rare distinction of constructing and renovating over 32 temples, 60 churches and two mosques in various parts of the state, and building 14 halls for communities Irrespective of caste or religion, further strengthening the social fabric of our multicultural land. A firm believer in education as the driving force of progress. Dr Colaco has also extended generous support to the noble cause, especially to children from economically backward classes”.

“Dr Colaco’s generosity and dedication have touched countless individuals, empowered thousands to lead better lives, and helped to make a meaningful difference in their communities. In recognition of his extraordinary achievements and his unwavering commitment, we are proud to honour him on February 24. May his leadership and dedication serve as an inspiration to all of us. A lifelong commitment to social, charitable and humanitarian causes is what makes Dr Ronald Colaco a true embodiment of Gandhian philosophy of ‘being the change one wishes to see in the world’. In recognition of his extraordinary achievements and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place, we Mangaloreans are proud to confer this Civic honour on Dr Ronald Colaco”, said Lobo.

Arch Bishop of Bengaluru Dr Peter Machado will preside over the programme. Padma Vibhushana Dr Veerendra Heggade will be the chief guest. Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Bellary Dr Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Shivamogga Diocese Dr Francis Serrao, Swami Jitakanandaji of Ramakrishna Math, Chancellor of Yenepoya University Abdullah Kunhi, MLA U T Khader and Dr Mohan Alva will be the guests of honour.

Members of the Felicitation Committee Iftikar Ali, Suresh Ballal, Louis Lobo, Denis D’Silva and others were also present.

